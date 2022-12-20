trending:

International

Zelensky makes surprise visit to besieged eastern city of Bakhmut

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/20/22 8:48 AM ET
Surrounded by soldiers the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a national flag-raising ceremony in the freed Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday made an unannounced visit to Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine that has experienced intense Russian shelling for weeks.

Zelensky’s office said the president visited with soldiers fighting to defend the city and presented them with awards.

“The president listened to the commander’s report on the operational situation, logistical support and proposals for further actions,” Zelensky’s office said. “While in the area of hostilities, Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian warriors for their courage, resilience and strength, which they demonstrate while repelling enemy attacks.”

Russia has attempted for weeks to take Bakhmut, which could allow it to advance to other key cities in Donetsk, one of the four regions Moscow annexed in late September.  

The Wagner paramilitary forces have been leading Russia’s efforts in the area, and the fighting comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin faced losses in other key areas of Ukraine, including the city of Kherson.

Zelensky called Bakhmut the “hottest spot on the entire front line” in his nightly address on Monday.

“Since May, the occupiers have been trying to break our Bakhmut, but time goes by and Bakhmut is already breaking not only the Russian army, but also the Russian mercenaries who came to replace the wasted army of the occupiers,” Zelensky said.

He added that Russia has lost almost 99,000 soldiers since its invasion began in February, although that figure could not be independently confirmed.

“Soon there will be 100,000 of the occupiers’ casualties,” Zelensky said. “For what? No one in Moscow can answer this question. And they won’t.”

The country has also grappled with barrages of missile strikes aimed at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Those strikes at times have crippled power and water supplies to areas of the country, which comes as Ukraine faces cold temperatures with the arrival of winter.

