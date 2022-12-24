Zelensky condemns Russia as ‘absolute evil’ after deadly Christmas Eve strikes on Kherson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia as “absolute evil” on Saturday after a series of deadly strikes were launched on the city of Kherson on Christmas Eve.

Zelensky posted photos of the damage inflicted to the city, which Ukraine retook from Russia last month, on his Telegram profile, saying that this is the “real life” of Ukrainians. He said the areas that Russia shelled were not military facilities and it is only killing “for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.”

“The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against,” he said.

The Russian shelling of Kherson killed at least 10 people and injured 55, 18 of which were in critical condition.

Zelensky, who just returned to Ukraine after a brief trip to the United States in which he met with President Biden and addressed Congress, said this war is not according to any previously defined rules based on Russia’s tactics.

Russia has focused much of its artillery fire, missiles and shelling since October on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to try to cut electricity and heating services as winter approached. The shelling has particularly been concentrated on Kherson since Russian forces retreated.

Two people were killed five were wounded earlier on Saturday after shelling struck in the region of Donetsk.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.