trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Zelensky condemns Russia as ‘absolute evil’ after deadly Christmas Eve strikes on Kherson

by Jared Gans - 12/24/22 4:00 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/24/22 4:00 PM ET
File - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a speech to the media in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Bernat Armangue/Associated Press
File – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a speech to the media in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia as “absolute evil” on Saturday after a series of deadly strikes were launched on the city of Kherson on Christmas Eve. 

Zelensky posted photos of the damage inflicted to the city, which Ukraine retook from Russia last month, on his Telegram profile, saying that this is the “real life” of Ukrainians. He said the areas that Russia shelled were not military facilities and it is only killing “for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.” 

“The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against,” he said. 

The Russian shelling of Kherson killed at least 10 people and injured 55, 18 of which were in critical condition. 

Zelensky, who just returned to Ukraine after a brief trip to the United States in which he met with President Biden and addressed Congress, said this war is not according to any previously defined rules based on Russia’s tactics. 

Russia has focused much of its artillery fire, missiles and shelling since October on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to try to cut electricity and heating services as winter approached. The shelling has particularly been concentrated on Kherson since Russian forces retreated. 

Two people were killed five were wounded earlier on Saturday after shelling struck in the region of Donetsk. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Kherson Russia Russia-Ukraine war Russian shelling telegram Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  2. These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2022
  3. Judge dismisses Kari Lake’s election lawsuit
  4. Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee following final report release
  5. Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns
  6. Five signs Biden is definitely running for another term 
  7. Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package
  8. What grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, Day this year?
  9. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  10. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  11. Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin
  12. Mike Lindell questions DeSantis 2022 election win: ‘I don’t believe it’
  13. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
  14. Schiff urges Americans not to forget role of GOP members of Congress in efforts ...
  15. Jan. 6 Committee’s new report flips a script on history
  16. Hochul deploys National Guard to Buffalo region as ‘life threatening’ storm ...
  17. When the FBI attacks its critics as ‘conspiracy theorists,’ it’s time to ...
  18. With eyes on DOJ, a complex path for Trump Jan. 6 prosecution
Load more

Video

See all Video