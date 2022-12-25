Zelensky: Ukrainians will celebrate holidays with one difference this year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Christmas message said Ukrainians will celebrate the holidays with one difference this year, as the country observes its first Christmas since its conflict with Russia began.

“We will celebrate our holidays! As always. We will smile and be happy. As always. The difference is one. We will not wait for a miracle. After all, we create it ourselves,” Zelensky said on Saturday.

Christmas Eve marked 10 months since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Much of the world initially expected Ukraine to only hold out for weeks, but instead it has gained much of the territory Russia won in the early stages of the war.

Zelensky last week made his first foreign trip since the war began to Washington, where he met with President Biden and spoke to a joint meeting of Congress. Biden has vowed that the U.S. will not leave Ukraine’s side as Moscow and Kyiv hunker down for what could be a long war.

Zelensky on Saturday said holidays “have a bitter aftertaste for us this year,” adding “we can feel the traditional Spirit of Christmas differently.”

“Dinner at the family table cannot be so tasty and warm. There may be empty chairs around it. And our houses and streets can’t be so bright. And Christmas bells can ring not so loudly and inspiringly. Through air raid sirens, or even worse — gunshots and explosions,” he added.

The president called on Ukrainians to “endure this winter because we know what we are fighting for.”

“Evil has no weapon stronger than the armor given to us by God. Evil smashes against this armor like a stone wall. We have seen this more than once. We endured at the beginning of the war. We endured attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, missile strikes,” he added.

During his speech to Congress, Zelensky made a direct appeal to Americans to continue their support of Ukraine amid the violence.

The U.S. has sent billions of dollars in assistance to Ukraine since February. Just this week, Congress approved another $45 billion in aid.

Zelensky on Saturday reflected on the past 10 months of battle between Ukraine and Russia.

“Wherever we are, we will be together today. And together we will look at the evening sky. And together we will remember the morning of February 24. Let’s remember how much we have passed,” he said.

“Let’s remember Azovstal, Irpin, Bucha, Kramatorsk, Snake Island, Chornobayivka, Izium, Kherson. We make a wish. One for all. And we will feel joy. One for all. And we will understand the truth. One for all,” he added.