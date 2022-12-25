trending:

Pope says world suffering from ‘grave famine of peace’ in Christmas message

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/25/22 6:07 PM ET
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
Pope Francis waves to faithful at the end of the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for ‘to the city and to the world’ ) Christmas’ day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

Pope Francis urged an end to what he called a “grave famine of peace” in his annual Christmas message at the Vatican on Sunday, naming some of the globe’s most destructive ongoing wars and conflicts.

“Our time is experiencing a grave famine of peace also in other regions and other theaters of this third world war,” Francis said.

During the message and “Urbi et Orbi” blessing, Francis called for the end of the war in Ukraine, describing its impact in the country as well as famines in Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa.

“Let our eyes be filled with the faces of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are living this Christmas in the dark and cold far from their homes due to the devastation and destruction caused by 10 months of war,” Francis said. “May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war.”

He also spoke of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, the political unrest in Haiti, and entrenched conflicts in countries like Yemen and Myanmar.

“We must acknowledge with sorrow that even as the Prince of Peace is given to us, icy winds of war continue to buffet humanity,” Francis said.

He directed much of his urging at political leaders across the globe, indicating they had responsibility to prevent famines and avoid human suffering, singling out impacts on children, in particular.

Francis in part blamed an attachment to power, money and pride for the world’s conflicts, encouraging the crowd to not “avert our gaze” from Bethlehem, considered the birthplace of Jesus Christ, a city whose name translates to “house of bread.”

“We know that every war causes hunger and food is exploited as a weapon, hindering its distribution to people who are already suffering,” he told the crowd gathered in Saint Peter’s Square. “On this day, let us learn from the Prince of Peace, starting with those who hold political responsibilities that they commit themselves to make food solely an instrument of peace.”

