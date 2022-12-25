trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia suggests it is ready to resume gas sales to Europe through Yamal-Europe pipeline

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/25/22 9:33 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 12/25/22 9:33 PM ET
FILE – Morning light lights the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, on July 21, 2022. Europe is staring an energy crisis in the face. The cause: Russia throttling back supplies of natural gas. European officials say it’s a pressure game over their support for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Russia is ready to reinstate gas shipments to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state media in an interview published on Sunday.

“The European market remains relevant, because a gas deficit remains, and we have all capabilities to restore supplies. For example, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, shut down over political motives, remains unused,” Novak told TASS, a state-owned news agency.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a standoff over the continent’s large dependence on Moscow’s gas sales, with the European Union (EU) looking to wean itself off Russian supplies while keeping gas cheap and flowing.

Eastward gas shipments through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which carries Russian gas through Belarus to Poland and Germany, were shut off earlier this year amid the conflict.

Novak indicated that Moscow is regularly receiving applications from European consumers for increased gas supplies.

“Today, we can say with certainty that there si [sic] demand for our gas,” Novak told TASS. “So we continue to view Europe as a potential market for our produce. It is clear that a wide-scale campaign has been initiated against us, which ended with sabotage against the Nord Stream pipeline.”

Novak in the interview also said the TurkStream pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, is running at “full capacity,” supplying 42 million cubic meters of gas daily.

“Right now, the implementation of additional gas supply volume through Turkey after a gas hub is created there is being discussed. We actively work with the countries that will take part in this project, as well as with the consumers that require gas from Russia,” Novak said.

Tags Alexander Novak Europe Russia-Ukraine war Russian gas

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
  2. These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2022
  3. Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
  4. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  5. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  6. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  7. Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house
  8. Raskin: Electoral Count Act reform ‘doesn’t solve the fundamental ...
  9. Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine
  10. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  11. DeSantis: Angling to become king of ‘the stupid party’
  12. Schiff urges Americans not to forget role of GOP members of Congress in efforts ...
  13. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
  14. ‘And all through the House…’ — What History will make of the Jan. 6 ...
  15. TikTok bans on government devices raise questions about platform’s future
  16. ABC News mourns unexpected death of ‘This Week’ producer
  17. Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns
  18. Six ways students can reduce debt if Biden program is killed by courts
Load more

Video

See all Video