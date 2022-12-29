trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Pope Benedict ‘lucid and alert,’ but in serious condition

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/29/22 9:19 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 12/29/22 9:19 AM ET

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remains “lucid and alert” one day after Pope Francis indicated his predecessor was “very sick.”

“The Pope Emeritus was able to rest well last night. He is absolutely lucid and alert. Today, although his condition remains serious, the situation remains stable at the moment,” said Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni, according to the Vatican’s news agency.

Pope Francis on Wednesday requested his Catholic followers provide a “special prayer” for his 95-year-old predecessor, and the Vatican indicated the pope emeritus was being constantly monitored by doctors.

“Pope Francis renews his invitation to pray for [Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI] and accompany him in these difficult hours,” Bruni said, according to Vatican News.

Pope Benedict assumed the pontificate in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II.

In 2013, Pope Benedict became the first person to resign as head of the church in roughly 600 years, paving the way for Pope Francis to succeed him.

Pope Francis in August visited his predecessor, who still lives on Vatican grounds, with a group of new cardinals.

Tags Catholic Church Pope Benedict Pope Francis Pope Francis vatican

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Divided GOP enters 2023 attacking itself
  2. George Santos puts GOP in a tight spot
  3. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  4. Republicans rethink abortion strategy after bruising midterms
  5. Biden doesn’t trust some Secret Service, doesn’t believe ‘details’ of ...
  6. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  7. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  8. Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
  9. Pence spokesman says document showing FEC ‘filing’ is fake
  10. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript reveals new low for Trump World
  11. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
  12. Rep. Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
  13. Union blasts Southwest: ‘Leadership shortcomings’ have led to ‘repeated ...
  14. Murder, Putin wrote?
  15. Buttigieg faces key test amid Southwest meltdown
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Republicans in turmoil heading into 2023
  17. Jan. 6 transcript: Mnuchin briefly discussed 25th Amendment removal of Trump
  18. Greta Thunberg one-ups Andrew Tate on Twitter
Load more

Video

See all Video