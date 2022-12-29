trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia says Ukraine ‘not ready for dialogue’ amid peace summit plans

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/29/22 12:20 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 12/29/22 12:20 PM ET
Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP
In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting with Cuba’s President of the Council of State Esteban Lazo Hernandez, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

Ukraine’s proposed peace plan shows it is “not ready for dialogue,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state media on Thursday.

Lavrov told state-owned RIA Novosti that Moscow will not engage with Ukrainian officials on peace negotiations under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s currently proposed 10-point plan.

“Obviously, Kyiv is not ready for dialogue,” Lavrov said. “Putting forward all sorts of ideas and ‘formulas of peace,’ Zelensky cherishes the illusion of achieving, with the help of the West, the withdrawal of our troops from the Russian territory of Donbass, Crimea, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region, the payment of reparations by Russia, the turnout ‘with confession to international tribunals’ and the like.”

Zelensky’s plan, which he outlined during last month’s Group of 20 summit, in part calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the release of all prisoners and commitments on issues like nuclear and food security.

“We will not talk to anyone under such conditions,” Lavrov told RIA. “It is difficult to say whether adequate politicians remained in the territories controlled by the Kyiv regime, especially given the widespread practice of suppressing dissent and extrajudicial reprisals against dissent. Can some sane political figure appear in Kyiv later? Wait and see.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier this week signaled support for a peace summit by the end of February, but he also called for Russia to face a war tribunal beforehand.

Lavrov is the latest Russian official to splash cold water on Ukraine’s proposal.

Reuters reported that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said that “there can be no peace plan for Ukraine that does not take into account today’s realities regarding Russian territory, with the entry of four regions into Russia. Plans that do not take these realities into account cannot be peaceful.”

Tags Dmitry Peskov Dmytro Kuleba russia Russia-Ukraine war Sergey Lavrov Sergey Lavrov ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  2. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  3. Arizona attorney general recount affirms Democratic win in razor-thin race
  4. George Santos puts GOP in a tight spot
  5. Santos reportedly used ‘Anthony Zabrovsky’ alias on charity GoFundMe page
  6. Divided GOP enters 2023 attacking itself
  7. Republicans rethink abortion strategy after bruising midterms
  8. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  9. Jan. 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena, points to investigation’s ...
  10. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
  11. Murder, Putin wrote?
  12. Santos should resign, say lawmakers in LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus
  13. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  14. Buttigieg faces key test amid Southwest meltdown
  15. Union blasts Southwest: ‘Leadership shortcomings’ have led to ‘repeated ...
  16. Elaine Chao: Media shouldn’t repeat Trump’s racism
  17. Pope Benedict ‘lucid and alert,’ but in serious condition
  18. Santos called Biden a ‘pathological liar’ in tweet last year
Load more

Video

See all Video