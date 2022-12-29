trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Chinese fighter jet performs ‘unsafe maneuver’ within 20 feet of US plane

by Rachel Scully - 12/29/22 8:06 PM ET
by Rachel Scully - 12/29/22 8:06 PM ET
A Chinese J-11 military fighter jet flies above the Taiwan Strait near Pingtan, the closest land of mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in southeastern China’s Fujian Province, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A Chinese fighter jet made “an unsafe maneuver” within 20 feet of a U.S. aircraft while performing an intercept of the plane over the South China Sea on Dec. 21, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

According to a Thursday press release from the command, which is responsible for overseeing U.S. military operations in the region, a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter pilot “flew an unsafe maneuver by flying in front of and within 20 feet of the nose” of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft, which forced the American aircraft to “take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision.”

The U.S. aircraft was “lawfully conducting routine operations” over international airspace, the command said.

A video of the incident provided by the command shows the Chinese jet flying near and off the nose of the U.S. plane. As the two aircraft get closer to one another, the U.S. plane takes evasive action to avoid a collision and descends away from the Chinese jet.

“The U.S. Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law,” the command’s statement reads. “We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law.”

U.S. jets routinely conduct operations in the region, including freedom of navigation operations through the South China Sea.

China has claimed much of the South China Sea as its territory and maintains that under international law, foreign militaries are not able to conduct intelligence-gathering activities in its exclusive economic zone.

However, the U.S. doesn’t recognize those territorial claims and asserts that countries, under U.N. Convention of the Law of the Sea, should have freedom of navigation through exclusive economic zones in the sea.

Tags

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  2. GOP lawmakers from districts Biden won say they’ll only support McCarthy for ...
  3. Melania Trump was ‘angry’ with Meadows and ‘wary’ of lawyers ahead of ...
  4. What to look for in Trump’s tax returns
  5. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  6. Trump Jr. details efforts to sway father on Jan. 6 in panel deposition
  7. Kellyanne Conway tried to keep Fauci, Birx off TV amid COVID pandemic: Griffin
  8. Former top Trump aide: Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ 
  9. Andrew Tate, brother detained in Romania in human trafficking case: reports
  10. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  11. Divided GOP enters 2023 attacking itself
  12. Biden signs $1.7 trillion government funding package
  13. Republicans rethink abortion strategy after bruising midterms
  14. Pope Benedict ‘lucid and alert,’ but in serious condition
  15. Santos reportedly used ‘Anthony Zabrovsky’ alias on charity GoFundMe page
  16. Five most interesting moments from Jan. 6 transcripts
  17. George Santos puts GOP in a tight spot
  18. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript reveals new low for Trump World
Load more

Video

See all Video