trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Putin seeks boost in military cooperation with China

by Jared Gans - 12/30/22 7:55 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/30/22 7:55 AM ET
Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin
AP/Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, pool
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to boost military cooperation with China as Russia steps away from the West and its war with Ukraine continues. 

Putin said in opening remarks during a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that he expects Xi to make a state visit to Russia in the spring, which he said would demonstrate to the world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on major issues, Reuters reported

Putin said that he and Xi share the same views on the “causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape” despite pressure from the West. 

The two leaders have increased ties between their countries throughout their tenures, issuing a joint statement in February to show a united front against NATO just ahead of the Olympics and shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine. 

China has backed Russia’s position that Ukraine should not be let into NATO, but it has formally remained neutral in the conflict, at least in part seeking to avoid sanctions that the West has issued since the start of the war. China has called for peace in the conflict. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased fears about China’s aspirations toward Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island that the Chinese government considers part of the mainland. Putin declared Taiwan a part of China in the February statement.

China has also stepped up its military drills around Taiwan over the past few months.

Xi told Putin in his statement that China was prepared to increase its strategic cooperation with Russia amid a “difficult” situation throughout the world, Reuters reported.

Tags Russia-Ukraine war Russian-Chinese relations Taiwan Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping Xi Jinping

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  2. Former top Trump aide: Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ 
  3. What to look for in Trump’s tax returns
  4. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  5. Questions loom at CNN after difficult year 
  6. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  7. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — Committee to release Trump’s fill tax returns ...
  9. Ways and Means panel releases Trump’s tax returns
  10. Trump Jr. details efforts to sway father on Jan. 6 in panel deposition
  11. Melania Trump was ‘angry’ with Meadows and ‘wary’ of lawyers ahead of ...
  12. Biden signs $1.7 trillion government funding package
  13. The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
  14. The seeds have been sown to end the war in Ukraine
  15. GOP lawmakers from districts Biden won say they’ll only support McCarthy for ...
  16. George Santos puts GOP in a tight spot
  17. Divided GOP enters 2023 attacking itself
  18. Kellyanne Conway tried to keep Fauci, Birx off TV amid COVID pandemic: Griffin
Load more

Video

See all Video