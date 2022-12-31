Zelensky addresses Russians after New Year’s Eve strikes: ‘No one will ever forgive you’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Russia that “no one will ever forgive you” for spreading terror following a series of missile attacks on New Year’s Eve.

Zelensky said in an address on Saturday that the missile attacks will not mark the end of the year but the outcome of Russia’s fate in that it will not be forgiven. He mentioned that Russia launched missile attacks during the war at other holidays such as Easter and Christmas.

“They call themselves Christians. They are very proud of their orthodoxy. But they are following the devil. They support him and are together with him,” he said.

Zelensky said Russia is not at war with NATO, as Russian “propagandists” lie about, but for Russian President Vladimir Putin to remain in power for life.

“And what will be with all of you, citizens of Russia, does not concern him,” he said. “Your leader wants to show that he has the troops behind him and that he is ahead. But he is just hiding. He hides behind the troops, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces.”

Zelensky said the missile strikes caused casualties but Ukrainian officials will aid those affected. He said Ukrainian air defenses intercepted most missiles, saving lives, which demonstrates that the world must provide more help to Ukraine.