Russia deploys exploding drones around Kyiv

Russia deployed a series of exploding drones around Kyiv, its most recent attack in a bombardment of strikes taken against Ukraine around the start of the new year.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post on Monday that 40 drones were heading for the city overnight, but air defenses destroyed all of them. The defenses destroyed 22 drones over the city, three in the region and 15 in other provinces.

The most recent strikes come as part of a string of attacks Russia has conducted throughout parts of Ukraine, often focusing on civilian infrastructure. Russia has tried to use these types of attacks to wear down Ukrainian morale and resistance.

Klitschko said the strikes injured a 19-year-old man who was taken to a hospital. He said the capital’s energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, and that there were emergency power outages.

The governor of the Kyiv region said residential buildings were also hit.

Air defenses intercepted most drones fired in an attack on New Year’s Eve, but they did cause some casualties, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Klitschko said in another Telegram message that a 46-year-old man who was in serious condition following the attacks on Saturday died on Tuesday morning. At least four civilians were killed in the attacks.

Zelensky said in an address after the Saturday attacks that “no one” will forgive Russia for spreading terror, noting that it has attacked Ukraine on New Year’s Eve and other holidays like Easter and Christmas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had hoped for Russian forces to take Ukraine quickly, but the war has lingered for more than 10 months, and Russian troops have struggled to make gains against Ukraine in recent months.

He said in a New Year’s address to his country that 2022 was “a year of difficult, necessary decisions.”

Russia is observing public holidays until Jan. 8 for the new year.

Shelling in the area of the Kherson region that Ukraine controls also injured five people on Monday. Three people were also wounded in the city of Beryslav and are in serious condition after Russian forces fired at a local market.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.