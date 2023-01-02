trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Israeli missile strike hits Damascus airport, killing two soldiers

by Jared Gans - 01/02/23 10:16 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/02/23 10:16 AM ET
FILE – This photo released on June 12, 2022 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows a damaged portion of the Damascus International Airport, which was hit by an Israeli airstrike on June 10, in Damascus, Syria. Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of the capital Damascus early Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 putting it out of service, the Syrian army said. (SANA via AP, File)

Israel conducted a missile strike on Syria’s international airport in its capital of Damascus on Monday, killing two soldiers and injuring two others, the Syrian army said. 

The attack happened shortly after midnight and put the airport out of service, according to the army. Israel had previously targeted airports and ports in parts of Syria held by the government under Syrian President Bashar Assad to prevent arms shipments that Iran sent to militant groups that it backs, including Hezbollah. 

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks human rights abuses in Syria and has been described as supporting the Syrian opposition to Assad, said four people were killed in the strike, but the conflicting reports could not be immediately reconciled. 

The observatory said a runway used for civilian flights has been fixed, but one used for cargo transport is out of service. It said that Iranian-backed groups use the cargo runway. 

Syria’s Ministry of Transport said some flights have resumed while repair work in other parts of the airport continue. 

The observatory said Israeli missile strikes also hit an arms depot close to the airport. 

Israel previously struck the Damascus airport in June, causing significant damage to infrastructure and runways. The airport was shut down for two weeks before reopening following repairs. 

Israeli airstrikes have also hit Syria’s international airport in Aleppo, shutting it down for days. 

Israel has conducted hundreds of missile strikes against government-held areas of Syria in recent years but has rarely publicly acknowledged them. It has said the presence of thousands of Iran-backed fighters working to help Assad in the Syrian civil war near Israel’s northern areas justifies the attacks. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags airport Bashar al-Assad Bashar al-Assad Bashar Assad Damascus Hezbollah Iran Israel missile strike

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
  2. GOP lawmaker teases ‘true’ conservative alternative to McCarthy ahead of ...
  3. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  4. Biden faces questions over whether he can beat DeSantis
  5. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  6. Former GOP aide on Speaker vote: ‘Self-serving’ Republicans would make ...
  7. Hope Hicks to aide on Jan. 6: ‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’
  8. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  9. McCarthy offers concessions to detractors with House rules package
  10. House Republican calls McCarthy ‘part of the swamp cartel’
  11. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
  12. Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
  13. Trump, McCarthy, Biden: Six political storylines that will shape 2023
  14. Times Square machete wielding suspect was on terror watch list: report
  15. Vice President Harris reaches 2023 at a crossroads
  16. Kremlin says 63 soldiers killed in Ukrainian missile attack: reports
  17. Trump says ‘abortion issue’ responsible for GOP underperforming ...
  18. Here are the governors’ races to watch in 2023
Load more

Video

See all Video