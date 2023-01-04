trending:

International

Russia: Soldiers’ unauthorized phone use allowed Ukraine to target facility for rocket attack

by Julia Mueller - 01/04/23 9:45 AM ET
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike under a blue sky
Associated Press
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Russia’s defense ministry says 63 of its soldiers have been killed by a Ukrainian strike on a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where military personnel were stationed. (AP Photo)

Russia’s Ministry of Defense says its soldiers’ unauthorized cellphone use tipped Ukraine off and allowed Kyiv to target a Russian facility with a recent rocket attack.  

“The main reason … was turning on and massive use of mobile phones by the personnel within the range area of enemy firepower. This factor allowed the enemy to locate the personnel for launching the missile strike,” Gen. Lt. Sergei Sevryukov said in a Telegram update from the Ministry of Defense account.  

Sevryukov said that the soldiers’ phone use went against an existing ban and noted that authorities are investigating the incident further. 

“All the necessary measures are currently being adopted to prevent this kind of tragic incidents in the future. The investigation is to result in bringing the responsible officials to justice,” Sevryukov added.

The Ukrainian strike against Russia’s Makiivka base over the weekend killed 89, according to Russia — though Kyiv is claiming as many as 400 were killed.  

Ukraine fired six rockets from a HIMARS multiple launch system, supplied by the U.S., and four reportedly hit the facility, a temporary base set up in the industrial city of Makiivka in Donetsk, one of the regions Russia moved to annex last year.

Tags HIMARS Makiivka rocket attack russia ukraine

