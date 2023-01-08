trending:

International

Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and exhausted’ by end of winter

by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/08/23 4:32 PM ET
(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Former NATO chief James Stavridis said in an interview that he believes Russian forces in Ukraine will be “burned through and exhausted” by the end of the winter season as the Kremlin’s war against the neighboring country continues. 

During an appearance on New York-based radio station WABC 770 morning show “Cats Roundtable,” Stavridis told host John Catsimatidis that he doesn’t see either side having a breakthrough moment during the winter.

“But I don’t see either side having a breakthrough moment — at least this winter,” Stavridis told Catsimatidis. “Unfortunately, the first chance we can get to a negotiation is going to be after the winter. The Russians will be burned through and exhausted, losing so many men, so much equipment.”

Stavridis also said he believes both sides will push for negotiations in the latter part of this year.

“On the Ukrainian side, the pressures from the West, in order to avoid further costs, is going to become significant,” Stavridis added. “When I put it all together, more war to go. Ukrainians win it on the ground. Russians winning in the skies.”

“Let’s all push for a negotiation sometime mid-2023,” he concluded. 

Stavridis’s remarks come as Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said on Sunday that the billions of dollars provided by the U.S. in an effort to support their counterattack toward Russia have been put to good use. 

Congress last month passed a $1.7 trillion government funding package that includes $45 billion for Ukraine and other allies of NATO. Some prominent GOP lawmakers have been public about their displeasure with the continuing aid to the sovereign country amid the conflict. 

“Every U.S. dollar that is given to us, we’re putting it to a good use,” Markarova said on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “We’re using it as an investment into our joint fight for democracy.”

