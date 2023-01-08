trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Bolsonaro believed to be in Florida as supporters protest in Brazil

by Stephen Neukam - 01/08/23 5:35 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/08/23 5:35 PM ET
Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the Supreme Court building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Protesters who refuse to accept Bolsonaro´s election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace a week after the inauguration of his rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Brazil’s former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is believed to be in Florida as his supporters stormed the country’s Congress and Supreme Court, prompting a warning from the U.S. Embassy to citizens to avoid the area of government buildings.

Bolsonaro has been in Florida since late December, according to The New York Times. The former president has been in a house in Orlando as he faces a number of investigations in Brazil stemming from his time in office.

Bolsonaro, who lost his reelection bid in October, refused to fully concede to the country’s new left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He has long publicly questioned the integrity of Brazil’s elections. 

On Sunday, supporters of his gained access to the Congress and Supreme Court, as well as the presidential palace. Bolsonaro’s supporters had been staying in Brasilia, the capital city, since he lost the October contest. 

Lula called the protests in Brasilia “acts of vandals and fascists.”

The U.S. Embassy said on Twitter that “Media and police report that an antidemocratic protest has turned violent and is now occupying areas of central Brasilia including the Brazilian National Congress and areas surrounding the Plaza of the 3 Powers.”

“Brazilian police forces are responding. U.S. citizens are warned to avoid the area until further notice.”

The breach of the Brazilian government buildings comes just two days after the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S.

Neither house of Congress is in session in Brazil and Lula was not at the presidential palace when it was entered.

Tags Bolsonaro BRazil Jair Bolsonaro Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva protest Riots

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
  2. House rules package in the spotlight after Speaker vote drama 
  3. Abbott hands Biden letter blasting border visit as ‘two years too late’
  4. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  5. Biden greeted by GOP Texas governor, House lawmakers upon El Paso arrival
  6. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  7. Jeffries says McCarthy concessions to far-right members ‘just the ...
  8. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that’s a good ...
  9. DeSantis activates National Guard in response to hundreds of migrants arriving ...
  10. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  11. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  12. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  13. Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
  14. Texas Republican: Speaker vote ‘only the beginning’ of ‘rough and ...
  15. Texas governor says Biden team failed to communicate on border visit  
  16. McCarthy holdout calls restriction-free C-SPAN cameras during Speaker vote a ...
  17. McCarthy concessions to win Speakership raise eyebrows
  18. End of Jan. 6 panel opens new chapter for Department of Justice
Load more

Video

See all Video