trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Senator says Russia-Ukraine conflict ‘essentially trench warfare’

by lauren sforza - 01/08/23 7:23 PM ET
by lauren sforza - 01/08/23 7:23 PM ET
Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) leaves the Senate Chamber following a procedural vote regarding the nomination of Julianna Michelle Childs to be United States Circuit Judge for Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Greg Nash
Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) leaves the Senate Chamber following a procedural vote regarding the nomination of Julianna Michelle Childs to be United States Circuit Judge for Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) on Sunday called the type of fighting happening in east Ukraine “essentially trench warfare” just days after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

King, who is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Armed Services Committee, told CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan that $3 billion being released by the Biden administration to help Ukraine will assist in its efforts to stave off a Russian offensive.

“I mean, they’re just being pummeled. That’s too mild a word in terms of their energy infrastructure. So air defenses part of it, Patriot missiles. But also what’s going on in the east is essentially trench warfare. It’s almost World War One. It’s horrible,” King said.

King, joined by Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), was in Ukraine on Friday both to show solidarity with Ukrainians and also to exercise “accountability” of U.S. funding in the country.

The Biden administration announced on Friday a $3.75 billion military assistance package to send new equipment to Ukraine, including artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, surface to air missiles and ammunition.

King said such vehicles will help Ukrainians have a “fighting chance” to win the war.

“And to put it in perspective for Americans, it’s as if our East Coast, from Maine to Florida and then west to Houston, Texas, was being occupied by a foreign power,” King said.

“The entire eastern edge of Ukraine is occupied,” King added. “And that’s where this fight is going to be. And that’s why these maneuver vehicles are going to be so important.”

This new package for Ukraine is the 29th installment of U.S. arms and equipment for the country since August 2021. Other allies, like France and Germany have also announced that they will send armored vehicles to Ukraine in support of its war efforts.

Tags Angus King Angus King Biden Jack Reed Joe Biden Margaret Brennan Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
  2. Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024
  3. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  4. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  5. Biden greeted by GOP Texas governor, House lawmakers upon El Paso arrival
  6. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that’s a good ...
  7. Jeffries says McCarthy concessions to far-right members ‘just the ...
  8. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  9. McCarthy holdout calls restriction-free C-SPAN cameras during Speaker vote a ...
  10. DeSantis activates National Guard in response to hundreds of migrants arriving ...
  11. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  12. New England grapples with sky-high electricity rates as Ukraine war squeezes ...
  13. Abbott hands Biden letter blasting border visit as ‘two years too late’
  14. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  15. Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
  16. Former GOP rep says Trump ‘is no longer in control’ after Speaker showdown
  17. House rules package in the spotlight after Speaker vote drama 
  18. Texas governor says Biden team failed to communicate on border visit  
Load more

Video

See all Video