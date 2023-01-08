Senator says Russia-Ukraine conflict ‘essentially trench warfare’

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) on Sunday called the type of fighting happening in east Ukraine “essentially trench warfare” just days after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

King, who is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Armed Services Committee, told CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan that $3 billion being released by the Biden administration to help Ukraine will assist in its efforts to stave off a Russian offensive.

“I mean, they’re just being pummeled. That’s too mild a word in terms of their energy infrastructure. So air defenses part of it, Patriot missiles. But also what’s going on in the east is essentially trench warfare. It’s almost World War One. It’s horrible,” King said.

King, joined by Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), was in Ukraine on Friday both to show solidarity with Ukrainians and also to exercise “accountability” of U.S. funding in the country.

The Biden administration announced on Friday a $3.75 billion military assistance package to send new equipment to Ukraine, including artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, surface to air missiles and ammunition.

King said such vehicles will help Ukrainians have a “fighting chance” to win the war.

“And to put it in perspective for Americans, it’s as if our East Coast, from Maine to Florida and then west to Houston, Texas, was being occupied by a foreign power,” King said.

“The entire eastern edge of Ukraine is occupied,” King added. “And that’s where this fight is going to be. And that’s why these maneuver vehicles are going to be so important.”

This new package for Ukraine is the 29th installment of U.S. arms and equipment for the country since August 2021. Other allies, like France and Germany have also announced that they will send armored vehicles to Ukraine in support of its war efforts.