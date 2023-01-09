trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Ocasio-Cortez: US ‘must cease granting refuge’ to Brazil’s Bolsonaro

by Lauren Sforza - 01/09/23 11:30 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 01/09/23 11:30 AM ET
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) questions John Ray III, CEO of FTX Group, during a House Financial Services Committee hearing to investigate the collapse of crypto giant FTX on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined other lawmakers in calling for former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, whose supporters stormed Brazilian governmental offices Sunday, to not be allowed to stay in Florida.

“Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet. “We must stand in solidarity with @LulaOficial’s democratically elected government. The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida.”

Bolsonaro fled to Florida last month as he faced multiple investigations from his time in office, according to The New York Times. Bolsonaro, who lost his bid for reelection in October, did not completely concede to the newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In Brazil’s capital Brasilia, thousands of Bolsonaro’s supporters invaded the Brazilian Congress building, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace. At least 1,200 rioters have been detained in relation to the protests in the capital, according to the Times.

Many U.S. lawmakers compared the violence at Brazil’s government buildings to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol two years ago. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) said Bolsonaro took a page out of the “Trump playbook.”

“Bolsonaro was an authoritarian leader, and I stand with the democratically elected leadership in Brazil,” he said to CNN’s Jim Acosta. “He basically used the Trump playbook to inspire domestic terrorists to try to take over the government.”

Castro also called on the Biden administration and local Florida authorities to send Bolsonaro back to his home country, saying that the U.S. should not be a “refuge” for him.

“Bolsonaro should not be in Florida,” he added. “The United States should not be a refuge for this authoritarian, who has inspired domestic terrorism in Brazil. He should be sent back to Brazil.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) also demanded that the U.S. not allow Bolsonaro to stay in the country.

“Democracies around the world must stand united to condemn this attack on democracy,” Omar said on Twitter. “Bolsonaro should not be given refuge in Florida.”

“Two days ago, we marked the 2 year anniversary of the 6th insurrection,” Takano tweeted. “Anti-democratic violence in Brazil today is a sobering reminder of the dangerous fascist movements growing across the world. Jair Bolsonaro should not be allowed refuge in the US.”

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AOC BRazil Brazil riots Jair Bolsonaro Jair Bolsonaro Jan. 6 Capitol riot

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  2. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  3. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  4. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  5. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  6. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
  7. Georgia’s Fulton County grand jury completes investigation into Trump
  8. Rogers says he regrets losing temper with Gaetz
  9. Jeffries says McCarthy concessions to far-right members ‘just the ...
  10. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  11. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that's a good thing
  12. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  13. Damar Hamlin raising funds for first responders, hospital
  14. Democrats brace for challenging Kentucky governor’s race
  15. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  16. 65 percent of Republicans say loyalty to Trump is important: poll
  17. Biden readies ’24 campaign launch
  18. Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video