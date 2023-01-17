trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia lays out plans to boost size of military to 1.5 million

by Julia Shapero - 01/17/23 1:38 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/17/23 1:38 PM ET
Russian military vehicles move on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday detailed its plans to expand the Russian armed forces over the next few years, aiming to reach 1.5 million soldiers by 2026.

The expansion of the armed forces, initially announced in December, will occur over several years, from 2023 to 2026, according to the Russian state-run news agency TASS. Russia had previously ordered a troop increase from 137,000 to 1.15 million in August.

The plans come as Russia has faced numerous setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Kremlin mobilized hundreds of thousands of reservists late last year in a bid to turn the tide of the war it still calls a “special military operation.”

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced two new military districts will also be formed in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and an army corps will be created in the Republic of Karelia along Russia’s border with Finland, The Wall Street Journal reported. The focus on Karelia comes after both Finland and Sweden have sought to join NATO.

Russia also aims to increase “the combat capabilities of the Navy, the Aerospace Forces and the Strategic Rocket Forces,” TASS reported.

“Only by strengthening the key structural components of the Armed Forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation,” Shoigu said, according to Reuters.

The Kremlin justified the buildup by pointing to what it deemed as the West’s “proxy war” against Russia, in an apparent reference to the vast financial and military support that Western nations have provided to Ukraine in the nearly 11 months since Russia launched its invasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov specifically noted the West’s “indirect involvement in military activities and elements of an economic war, a financial war, legal warfare, steps that go beyond the legal field and so on,” according to TASS.

Since launching its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has been forced to focus its on-the-ground forces largely on battles in the east, after initially launching attacks on the capital city of Kyiv.

Last week, the Kremlin claimed that it had seized the small salt mining town of Soledar in a rare but costly win for Russia.

However, Ukrainian forces have managed to gain territory in several regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin formally annexed last fall, including the major city of Kherson, and have continued to defend the strategic city of Bakhmut in the east despite months of heavy Russian attacks.

Tags Dmitry Peskov Kremlin russia Russia-Ukraine war Russian Defense Ministry Russian military sergei shoigu Sergei Shoigu ukraine Vladimir Putin

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  2. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  3. Trump on possible DeSantis challenge: 'We'll handle that the way I handle ...
  4. McCarthy says Santos will be seated on committees
  5. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  6. Schumer, McCarthy working relationship off to rocky start
  7. Biden documents case marks Garland’s latest test
  8. McCarthy says he ‘always had a few questions’ about Santos résumé
  9. Experts see ‘desperation’ in ‘flailing’ Putin’s war leadership shuffle
  10. Watch live: White House press briefing
  11. 16 Michigan GOP electors sued over documents claiming Trump won 2020 election
  12. Russia lays out plans to boost size of military to 1.5 million
  13. Youngkin knocks Va. schools over ‘maniacal focus’ on equality
  14. Zelensky adviser resigns after blaming Ukraine for Dnipro apartment bombing
  15. Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
  16. White House calls on McCarthy to publicize details of deals with conservatives
  17. UT blocks students from accessing TikTok
  18. Pompeo says North Korea’s Kim opened secret meeting with ‘joke about ...
Load more

Video

See all Video