Bush think tank presses for increasing aid to Ukraine, admitting more refugees

The George W. Bush Institute is calling on the United States and its allies to increase their aid to Ukraine and address the ongoing refugee crisis.

The institute released a series of policy recommendations to the Biden administration and Congress on Wednesday, including international proposals regarding the war in Ukraine and domestic recommendations about immigration laws and education.

The organization recommended sending more aid to Ukraine, like tanks, fighter jets and missile and air defense systems, saying the aid the U.S. has already sent to the country is “not enough.”

“Helping Ukraine push out all Russian occupying and invading forces from Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, is in the interests of the United States,” the institute stated. “Concern about escalation, including the possibility that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would order the use of tactical nuclear weapons, must not deter us from providing Ukraine with the assistance it needs. “

The organization also recommended that the U.S. and its allies tighten sanctions on Russia, saying Congress and the administration should push allies — including India, South Africa, Brazil and Mexico — to “further isolate Russia from the global economy and cut off revenue streams upon which Moscow depends.”

The institute’s policy recommendations included reforming immigration laws and committing to admit more refugees to the U.S., saying the Biden administration needs to “meet its own refugee goals.”

President Biden raised the refugee cap from 62,500 in fiscal 2021 to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, but the institute says that the administration needs to do a better job of meeting that capacity.

The U.S. fell short of its goal to welcome 125,000 refugees into the country last fiscal year, accepting only about 25,000 refugees.

“Protecting refugees already falls disproportionately on countries with much smaller economies and less capacity than the United States and other wealthy democracies,” the institute stated. “These wealthy nations must step up their obligations to humanitarian migrants, but they won’t do so if the United States doesn’t lead.”