trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

New Zealand PM Ardern to resign ahead of election this year

by Julia Shapero - 01/18/23 8:36 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/18/23 8:36 PM ET
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference in Sydney, Australia, with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, July 8, 2022. Ardern, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, has announced her resignation as New Zealand prime minister. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday morning that she will step down several months ahead of the country’s general election.

“I believe leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have but also one of the more challenging,” Ardern told reporters in Napier, New Zealand. “You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges.” 

“This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare not just for another year but another term because that is what this year requires,” she continued. “I have not been able to do that.”

Ardern said she will step down as prime minister no later than Feb. 7 and remain a member of Parliament until April, according to Bloomberg. She also announced that the general election will be held on Oct. 14.

“I am leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility — the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not,” Ardern said. “I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.” 

Tags Jacinda Ardern Jacinda Ardern Napier New Zealand New Zealand Parliament

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  2. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  3. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  4. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  5. Vaccine hesitancy is surging again, regardless of the science
  6. Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
  7. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  8. White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight ...
  9. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  10. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  11. Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy
  12. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
  13. Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from U.S. News & World Report ...
  14. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  15. NHL player refuses to wear Pride Night jersey during warm-ups, citing religious ...
  16. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar land Oversight committee assignments after ...
  17. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  18. As Russia weakens, whoever has soldiers and guns will survive
Load more

Video

See all Video