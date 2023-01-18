New Zealand PM Ardern to resign ahead of election this year

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday morning that she will step down several months ahead of the country’s general election.

“I believe leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have but also one of the more challenging,” Ardern told reporters in Napier, New Zealand. “You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges.”

“This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare not just for another year but another term because that is what this year requires,” she continued. “I have not been able to do that.”

Ardern said she will step down as prime minister no later than Feb. 7 and remain a member of Parliament until April, according to Bloomberg. She also announced that the general election will be held on Oct. 14.

“I am leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility — the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not,” Ardern said. “I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”