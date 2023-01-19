trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

French workers go on strike over proposed hike in retirement age

by Jared Gans - 01/19/23 5:14 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/19/23 5:14 PM ET
Activists protect themselves against riot police officers
AP Photo/Lewis Joly
Activists protect themselves against riot police officers during a demonstration against pension changes, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in Paris. Workers in many French cities took to the streets Thursday to reject proposed pension changes that would push back the retirement age, amid a day of nationwide strikes and protests seen as a major test for Emmanuel Macron and his presidency.

More than 1 million workers went on strike throughout France on Thursday in protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to raise the country’s retirement age from 62 to 64. 

The strikes are taking place in Paris and multiple other cities, and French unions are calling for additional strikes to take place on Jan. 31 after seeing the widespread support the demonstrations received. 

Macron has said the increase is necessary to ensure the country’s pension system remains financially stable, but unions have argued that it damages workers’ rights. 

More than 200 protests occurred throughout France, disrupting transportation, schools and other public services. About a fifth of flights coming out of Paris’s Orly Airport were canceled, and most trains in the country were also paused. 

The French Interior Ministry said more than 1.1 million people protested and 80,000 took to the streets in Paris. Unions put the numbers at more than 2 million overall and 400,000 in Paris. 

The protest in Paris was largely peaceful, but riot police clashed with some protesters who allegedly threw objects at officers. Police used tear gas in some other minor incidents. 

Macron said at a French-Spanish summit in Barcelona that the change needs to happen to “save” French pensions. 

“We will do it with respect, in a spirit of dialogue but also determination and responsibility,” he said. 

Everyone in France receives a state pension, and the country faces an aging population and a life expectancy that has grown. 

Unions have argued that the government should impose a tax on wealthy individuals or employers should make additional contributions to payrolls to fund the pension system. 

Macron’s government will present its bill on Monday, and the legislation will go to the Parliament next month. Opposition parties to Macron’s centrist alliance on the left and right are against the initiative, but Macron’s coalition is trying to gather enough support to get it through. 

French workers previously organized in widespread protests during prior attempts at altering retirement in the country under former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and during Macron’s first term as president, but they have not been as large as they were on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron France French protests pension system retirement age

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
  2. Trump calls for jailing journalists who broke Supreme Court’s draft abortion ...
  3. Zeldin: District support for Santos ‘cratering’
  4. Six takeaways from House committee assignments so far
  5. Santos denies performing as a drag queen
  6. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  7. Pompeo says Trump told him to 'shut the hell up' about China
  8. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  9. DeSantis administration rejects AP African American studies for Florida schools
  10. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  11. 10 reasons to take UFOs seriously
  12. McConnell: US ‘never will’ default on its debt
  13. Republicans warn against writing off Trump’s chances in 2024
  14. Putin ally: Russia’s defeat in Ukraine could trigger nuclear war
  15. Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race
  16. Trump mistook photo of rape accuser E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife during ...
  17. Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United ...
  18. How US-German ‘bickering’ is blocking Ukraine’s push for tanks
Load more

Video

See all Video