trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

LIV Golf CEO on Saudi Arabian killing of Khashoggi: ‘Look, I think everybody learns from their mistakes’

by Jared Gans - 01/20/23 8:23 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/20/23 8:23 PM ET
Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, tosses a beer to spectators into the crowd surrounding the 18th green at the Portland Invitational LIV Golf tournament in North Plains, Ore., Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said he believes the Saudi Arabian government has learned from its “mistakes,” in reference to human rights violations including the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. 

“Look, I think everybody learns from their mistakes,” Norman told NewsNation’s Dan Abrams in an interview on Thursday. NewsNation is owned by Nexstar, which also owns The Hill.

When pressed by Abrams on whether he thinks the Saudis specifically have done so, Norman added, “Yes, I do.”

He said he had been in Saudi Arabia building a golf course before becoming the CEO of LIV Golf, which he said was “way before any of this ‘who-ha-ha’ erupted.” He said the Saudis see that golf is a “force for good” and that is being demonstrated in the country. 

“’Golf diplomacy’ is something I’ve been extremely passionate about for more than a quarter of a century,” Norman said. 

Norman and LIV Golf have received strong criticism over their ties to and financial support from Saudi Arabia, whose government has been documented to have committed human rights abuses for many years. 

Amnesty International has noted that the Saudi regime uses torture as a punishment, severely restricts free speech, does not allow protests and has overseen many arbitrary arrests. 

Controversy surrounding the regime reached a new level when Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who had been critical of the Saudi regime, was killed in a Saudi embassy in Turkey in 2018. 

U.S. intelligence and other international investigators have concluded that the Saudi regime, specifically Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was responsible for ordering Khashoggi’s killing. 

Norman has defended LIV Golf’s ties to Saudi Arabia, saying that people should look at how the country is changing its culture and noting that “we’ve all made mistakes.” 

“If we can use golf as a platform to grow a country, improve a country, fantastic. Hallelujah,” he told Abrams. 

Tags Greg Norman Jamal Khashoggi Jamal Khashoggi LIV Golf saudi arabia

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  2. The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President ...
  3. Santos getting icy reception from House GOP
  4. DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class
  5. White House calls Florida rejection of AP African American studies course ...
  6. Biden’s approval underwater: poll
  7. Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest ...
  8. Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United ...
  9. What we know about how COVID-19 vaccines may affect menstrual cycles
  10. Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
  11. Trump calls for jailing journalists who broke Supreme Court’s draft abortion ...
  12. Trump is heavy favorite in GOP 2024 primary: poll
  13. Trump: ‘Under no circumstances’ should Republicans cut Social Security or ...
  14. Tensions between Musk, Democrats flare with Trump’s expected return to Twitter
  15. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  16. Elizabeth Holmes attempted to ‘flee’ US after conviction for Theranos ...
  17. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  18. GOP senator’s campaign says ‘cyber-criminal’ stole nearly $700,000
Load more

Video

See all Video