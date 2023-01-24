trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia postpones key nuclear talks for second time, says US diplomat

by Laura Kelly - 01/24/23 9:00 AM ET
by Laura Kelly - 01/24/23 9:00 AM ET

Russia has refused to reschedule a key meeting with U.S. nuclear negotiators that it canceled in November, a U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday, further delaying efforts to replace an expiring nuclear arms treaty between Washington and Moscow.

Bruce Turner, the U.S. permanent representative to the Conference on Disarmament, said that Russia this week refused to reschedule technical consultations related to the New START treaty that were set to take place in Egypt late last year.

“We regret Russia’s abrupt and unilateral postponement of our planned November session of the Treaty’s implementation mechanism,” Turner said in remarks to the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

“We are also disappointed that Russia — as recently as yesterday — has refused to reschedule the session within the timeframe prescribed by the Treaty.”

The talks scheduled for November, called the Bilateral Consultative Commission, were meant to lay the groundwork for how the U.S. and Russia could resume on-site inspections of each other’s nuclear weapons arsenals that were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the U.S. said that Russia unilaterally “postponed” participating in the commission just before the talks were scheduled to begin. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the time it was “naive” for the Biden administration to think that Moscow would engage in the talks given U.S. support for Ukraine that, in Moscow’s view, is aimed at destroying Russia.

The U.S. is providing military and economic assistance to Ukraine to push back Russian forces that invaded the country in February and has led a global campaign of sanctions against Moscow to bankrupt its ability to wage war against Kyiv.

Turner said on Tuesday the U.S. stands ready to negotiate with Russia on a new arms control treaty when New START expires in 2026, but blamed Moscow for refusing to engage.

“The United States is currently assessing the Russian Federation’s compliance with the New START Treaty, per the annual report the State Department is required to submit to the U.S. Congress. I urge the Russian Federation to fully implement its New START Treaty obligations,” he said.

The Hill has reached out to the Russian mission at the United Nations.

Tags New START Treaty Sergey Lavrov

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  2. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  3. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  4. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  5. Human microchip implants take center stage
  6. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  7. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  8. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  9. Santos claims he was target of assassination attempt in new video
  10. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
  11. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  12. Gallego: Senate’s 60-vote rule ‘a tool of obstruction’
  13. Democrats express alarm over Biden classified docs: ‘I’m very concerned’
  14. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  15. Russia’s war in Ukraine pushes Doomsday Clock to closest point to midnight in ...
  16. Noem says cell phone was hacked, blames Jan. 6 panel
  17. Franklin Graham says he won’t endorse Trump in GOP primary race
  18. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
Load more

Video

See all Video