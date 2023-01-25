trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Germany to send battle tanks to Ukraine 

by Julia Mueller - 01/25/23 7:36 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/25/23 7:36 AM ET
Leopard 2 tank
AP/Michael Sohn
A Leopard 2 tank is pictured during a demonstration event held for the media by the German Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011. Germany faces mounting pressure to supply battle tanks to Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is airing frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry as Western allies confer on how best to support Ukraine nearly 11 months into Russia’s invasion. Germany’s new defense minister welcomed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Berlin, declaring that German weapons systems delivered so far have proven their worth and that aid will continue in the future. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

After weeks of pressure from Western allies, Germany on Wednesday announced it will send battle tanks to Ukraine as the Kyiv’s war with Russia wages on, a move that may spur the U.S. to do the same. 

Germany is set to send 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve other countries’ requests to do the same, answering a longstanding call from Kyiv for the heavy combat vehicles. 

Poland, in particular, was eager to supply Kyiv with the Leopard tanks — but Germany, which makes them, needed to sign off on the move before the tanks were sent to a country outside of the NATO alliance.  

Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton earlier this week knocked Berlin’s performance during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “incredibly disappointing” and a potential signal to Moscow of a weakness in the NATO front.  

“NATO is a lot more fractured than some of its political leaders would like to let on,” Bolton said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely saw Germany as “the weak point in the alliance.” 

The Biden administration could now move to send additional tanks, a reversal of its initial stance.  

“The war started by [Russia] doesn’t allow delays. I can thank you hundreds of times – but hundreds of ‘thank you’ are not hundreds of tanks,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter over the weekend. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Berlin Germany John Bolton Kyiv Leopard tanks NATO russia Russia-Ukraine war tanks ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  2. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  3. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  4. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  5. Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation
  6. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  7. McCarthy formally blocks Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel
  8. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  9. Texas sues to stop Biden immigration parole program
  10. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  11. McCarthy says Santos will be removed from office if Ethics panel finds he broke ...
  12. Trader Joe’s releases annual list of shopper favorites, new items take top ...
  13. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  14. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  15. Pence documents complicate GOP attack lines on Biden
  16. Trump says Pence ‘an innocent man’ in response to classified doc revelations
  17. Senator calls for investigation into egg price gouging
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Pence returned classified documents — now ...
Load more

Video

See all Video