trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

North Korea locks down Pyongyang due to ‘respiratory illness’

by Stephen Neukam - 01/25/23 3:54 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/25/23 3:54 PM ET
North Koreans head to visit and pay respect to the statues of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

North Korean authorities have ordered a lockdown in the nation’s capital city Pyongyang because of the spread of an unspecified respiratory illness, according to a statement released by the Russian embassy in North Korea on Facebook.

The lockdown will last for five days, and could be extended another three days, according to the post, which called for a “special anti-epidemic period” and urged foreign diplomats to remain inside. 

The notice also stated that individuals should take their temperature four times a day and report the results daily to a hospital in Pyongyang. If an individual has a high temperature, they should immediately report to the hospital.

While the notice does not mention any particular illness, such as COVID-19, it does say the city has seen a rise in patients with “recurrent influenza in winter and other respiratory diseases.”

South Korean news outlet NK News first reported the lockdown.

The secretive dictatorship has been guarded about the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the country. In August, North Korean leader Kim Jung Un said in a speech that the country had “eradicated” the virus, according to state media reports.

While North Korea did not officially report coronavirus cases, it did report cases of people with “fever” symptoms. In 2022 it reported statistics that showed nearly a fifth of its 25 million population had the symptoms, but it has stopped reporting the cases since the end of July.

Tags North Korea North Korea lockdown Pyongyang lockdown

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  2. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  3. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  4. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  5. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  6. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  7. Florida students threaten lawsuit against DeSantis over African American ...
  8. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  9. Trump’s Facebook, Instagram account to be reinstated
  10. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  11. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  12. Trader Joe’s releases annual list of shopper favorites, new items take top ...
  13. Santos in newly resurfaced podcast mulled possibility Epstein was still alive
  14. Firebrand appointments to Rules panel may haunt McCarthy
  15. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  16. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  17. How Western tanks could bolster Ukraine’s fight against Russia
  18. Manchin meets with McCarthy on debt limit 
Load more

Video

See all Video