Zelensky hails ‘tank coalition,’ says Ukraine will push for warplanes 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday hailed the creation of a “tank coalition” after President Biden and Germany announced plans to send the heavy combat vehicles to Kyiv and said his nation will now push for warplanes as the war with Russia nears its one-year mark.

“Today is a day of extremely good news for Ukraine. There is a tank coalition. There is a decision to launch the supply of tanks for our defense. Modern tanks,” Zelensky said in his nightly address to Ukrainians, noting his conversations with Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Sholz.

“I am grateful to all our allies for their willingness to provide us with modern and much-needed tanks. All this proves the most important fact for the world today – the fact that freedom is only getting stronger. And the way we are all working together to strengthen freedom, to defend Ukraine and Europe, is a historic achievement of the leaders who are working now,” Zelensky said.

Biden on Wednesday announced plans to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Germany announced it would send 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks and, as the maker of the combat machines, approve other countries’ requests to do the same.

Other countries in the NATO alliance, like Poland, are now also poised to supply some of the machines.

“The key thing now is speed and volume. The speed of training of our military, the speed of supplying tanks to Ukraine. The volume of tank support. We must form a tank fist, a fist of freedom whose hits will not let tyranny stand up again,” Zelensky said in his address.

Zelensky had frequently called for heavy tanks, which he has said will be important to a counteroffensive against Moscow in the spring.

The Ukrainian president is now renewing his requests for military aircraft as he seeks to shore up Ukraine’s land and air defense against the ongoing Russian attack.

Zelensky said he talked to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about Ukraine’s “dream” for long-range missiles, artillery and aircraft.

“The more defense support our heroes at the front receive from the world, the sooner Russia’s aggression will end and the more reliable the security guarantees for Ukraine and all our partners will be after the war,” Zelensky said.