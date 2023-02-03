trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Beijing confirms balloon is Chinese, says entry into US airspace was unintended

by Julia Shapero - 02/03/23 9:23 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/03/23 9:23 AM ET

Beijing confirmed on Friday that a high-altitude balloon traveling over the northern U.S. is Chinese and said its entry into American airspace was unintentional.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the balloon is a civilian airship used primarily for meteorological research.

“Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course,” the spokesperson said. “The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure.”

U.S. defense officials confirmed the presence of the balloon on Thursday, identifying it as a “high-altitude surveillance balloon” and noting that they were fairly confident it belonged to China. 

The balloon, which was first spotted over Montana on Wednesday, is still hovering over the U.S., as officials have held off on shooting it down over safety concerns.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning initially said on Friday that they were looking into the reports and noted that Beijing “has no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country.”

Tags China Chinese Foreign Ministry surveillance balloon U.S.-China relations

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  2. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
  3. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  4. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  5. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  6. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  7. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  8. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  9. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  10. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  11. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  12. US adds stunning 517K jobs to start 2023
  13. Warner, Rubio call for ‘immediate compliance’ with request for Trump, Biden ...
  14. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  15. Beijing confirms balloon is Chinese, says entry into US airspace was unintended
  16. Senate Judiciary Committee sends warning to Ticketmaster over Beyoncé tour ...
  17. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
Load more

Video

See all Video