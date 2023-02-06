US support for Ukraine reclaiming territory stable at 65 percent one year into war: Gallup

One year into Russia’s war on Ukraine, U.S. support for Kyiv reclaiming its territory is stable at 65 percent, according to a new Gallup poll.

Down a negligible point since August, 65 percent of Americans support Ukraine reclaiming territory, even if it means a prolonged conflict.

A stable 31 percent think the contrary — that the conflict should end as quickly as possible, even if that means Russia keeps the territory it’s seized.

Support for Ukraine retaking its territory is highest among Democrats, of which 81 percent support Kyiv, while just 53 percent of Republicans think the same.

The Biden administration has committed more than $29 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the war and has helped shore up Kyiv’s air and land defense with radars, rockets, munitions and other equipment.

The Gallup poll was conducted shortly before President Biden announced the U.S. would send 31 battle tanks to Ukraine, a move criticized by Russia as direct involvement in the war.

Most Americans — 39 percent — think the U.S. is offering the right amount of aid to Ukraine, while 30 percent think the country isn’t doing enough — and 28 percent think it’s helping out too much.

Republicans were more likely than Democrats to think the U.S. is doing too much, while most Democrats thought the aid level was just right.

The Russia-Ukraine war is weeks away from its one-year mark, and Russia appears to be preparing for a major offensive.

Gallup surveyed 1,836 American adults from Jan. 2 to 22, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points