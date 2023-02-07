trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Turkey’s Erdoğan declares three-month state of emergency as earthquake death toll passes 5,400

by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/07/23 11:51 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/07/23 11:51 AM ET
Civil defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
The Associated Press/Omar Sanadiki
Civil defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday declared a three-month state of emergency in the areas of his country hardest hit from the previous day’s earthquake as the reported death toll within Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 5,400.

In a speech on Tuesday, Erdoğan said that the state of emergency will be imposed in provinces in the country’s southeast region, adding that the measure was implemented to ensure that rescue work can be “​​carried out rapidly.” 

“We will quickly complete the presidency and National Assembly processes regarding this decision, which is to cover the 10 provinces and remain in effect for a period of three months,” Erdoğan said in his speech. 

He said already more than 50,000 search and rescue personnel are currently working on the scene and more than 150,000 beds, tents and other relief materials have been sent to the impacted region. 

“Our teams worked selflessly to reach the disaster areas and join the operations despite the difficulties due to weather conditions. What is more, the danger the large number of aftershocks cause in damaged structures negatively affect the works,” Erdoğan added. “We rapidly continue the search and rescue operations with the support of our citizens and volunteers regardless of the difficulty of the conditions.”

The state of emergency is intended to last until May 14, when the country holds its elections, according to the BBC. 

According to The Associated Press, the Turkish Interior Ministry said it will look over requests for help made through social media postings and relaying the information to rescue teams.

At least 5,415 people died after an 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck both Turkey and Syria early Monday morning, leveling hundreds of buildings. 

In a statement, President Biden expressed his condolences over the destruction and loss of life, offering to help with recovery efforts from the disaster and authorizing an “immediate U.S. response” to help Turkey. 

“At my direction, senior American officials reached out immediately to their Turkish counterparts to coordinate any and all needed assistance. Our teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake. U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria,” Biden said. 

Tags Biden President Biden Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Turkey Turkey earthquake turkey earthquake 2023 Turkey–United States relations United States

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  2. Breach at Air Force One base under investigation
  3. Federal judge suggests abortion may still be protected by 13th Amendment
  4. 2022 military intelligence report mentioned Trump-era balloon sightings: report
  5. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  6. Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons
  7. Allies defend Harris after critical New York Times piece
  8. China says it will safeguard ‘rights and interests’ after downing of balloon
  9. Pentagon ‘did not detect’ previous Chinese spy balloons: US general
  10. Watch live: Officials testify before House panel on security at the southern ...
  11. A national sales tax would be simple and efficient — but the current plan ...
  12. House GOP looks to get ahead of Biden address with debt limit demands and ...
  13. Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction
  14. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
  15. Republican senators submit amicus brief to Supreme Court arguing against ...
  16. Democrats have a ‘messaging problem’ with voters, despite accomplishments
  17. Middle school students served ‘insensitive’ lunch on first day of Black ...
  18. DeSantis wants a ‘core curriculum.’ That idea is college kryptonite.
Load more

Video

See all Video