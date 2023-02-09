trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

China labels US accusations about balloon ‘information warfare’

by Jared Gans - 02/09/23 10:41 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/09/23 10:41 AM ET
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The downing of the suspected Chinese spy balloon by a missile from an F-22 fighter jet created a spectacle over one of the state’s tourism hubs and drew crowds reacting with a mixture of bewildered gazing, distress and cheering. (Chad Fish via AP)

The Chinese government says the U.S. accusations that its recently downed balloon was intended to conduct surveillance on the United States is “information warfare.” 

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated Beijing’s claims that the object was a weather balloon that wind blew off course and China it did not intend to violate any country’s sovereignty. 

She said the U.S.’s rejection of China’s explanation and conclusion that the balloon was intended for surveillance is “irresponsible” and “may be part of the U.S. side’s information warfare against China.” 

Mao’s comments came before the Biden administration said on Thursday that it believes China’s military is responsible for a wide-ranging surveillance program that has spanned five continents and targeted more than 40 countries. 

A top Pentagon spokesperson previously confirmed that the balloon that traveled across the U.S. last week before it was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean was part of a larger spy program that the Chinese government runs. 

The administration said the Chinese military is using balloons similar to the one that was seen over the U.S. to collect communications signals and other sensitive information using high-tech equipment. 

Tensions between the U.S. and China have heightened over the past week since the administration announced its discovery of the balloon. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a scheduled visit to China that was supposed to happen this week, and China’s defense minister refused a phone call from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday. 

A U.S. official said the debris that was recovered after the balloon was shot down was not consistent with China’s claims that the balloon was meant to conduct meteorological research. They said the U.S. is also contacting other countries that China has targeted to inform them of China’s activities. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Chinese Foreign Ministry Chinese spy balloon Chinese surveillance balloon Mao Ning U.S.-China relations

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  2. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  3. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  4. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  5. White House spars with GOP senator on Social Security
  6. DeSantis edges closer to 2024 decision
  7. Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
  8. Trump’s last Defense secretary takes on the ‘American war machine’
  9. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  10. Biden gets the best of GOP
  11. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  12. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  13. Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded
  14. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  15. Lawmakers gather for roasts, ribbing at annual dinner: ‘It only goes downhill ...
  16. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  17. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  18. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
Load more

Video

See all Video