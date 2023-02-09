trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Nicaragua frees hundreds of political prisoners, sends them to US

by Julia Mueller - 02/09/23 1:43 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/09/23 1:43 PM ET
Police stand guard at a holding center known as "El Chipote."
AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File
FILE – Police stand guard at a holding center known as “El Chipote,” officially called the Judicial Assistance Directorate, as they face demonstrators, on the other side of the fence, protesting the arrests of anti-government protesters in Managua, Nicaragua, April 25, 2018. Some 222 inmates were on a flight from Nicaragua to Washington, D.C. on Feb. 9, 2023 after they were “unilaterally” released, according to a senior Biden administration official.

Nicaragua has freed more than 200 political prisoners from custody and sent them to the United States, a move Secretary of State Antony Blinken called “a constructive step” toward addressing human rights issues and improving the two nations’ relations. 

The 222 prisoners — among them journalists, students, civil society representatives and political leaders — were released from Nicaragua and arrived on Thursday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, just outside Washington.

“Today, the United States welcomes 222 individuals who had been imprisoned by the Government of Nicaragua for exercising their fundamental freedoms and have endured lengthy unjust detentions,” Blinken said in a release

“The release of these individuals, one of whom is a U.S. citizen, by the Government of Nicaragua marks a constructive step towards addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua regarding issues of concern.” 

The secretary said the arrival of the prisoners in the U.S. is “the product of concerted American diplomacy.” 

The U.S. government is providing the 222 individuals who flew into Dulles today with medical and legal support “to ease their arrival.”

The State Department hasn’t released further details about them, or about the exact circumstances that spurred their release from Nicaragua.

Tags Antony Blinken Nicaragua Political prisoners prisoner release

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  2. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  3. Watch live: House panel holds hearing on oversight, ‘weaponization’ of ...
  4. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  5. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  6. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  7. Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Overhyped’ DeSantis will ‘implode’ following ...
  8. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  9. White House spars with GOP senator on Social Security
  10. House unanimously approves resolution condemning China for spy balloon
  11. Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
  12. DeSantis edges closer to 2024 decision
  13. Senators call out Buttigieg at Southwest hearing
  14. Trump’s last Defense secretary takes on the ‘American war machine’
  15. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  16. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  17. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  18. Lawmakers gather for roasts, ribbing at annual dinner: ‘It only goes downhill ...
Load more

Video

See all Video