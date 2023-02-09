trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Turkey, Syria earthquake death toll tops Fukushima nuclear disaster

by Lauren Sforza - 02/09/23 3:04 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/09/23 3:04 PM ET
Rescue workers search for survivor on a collapsed building in the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The quake that razed thousands of buildings was one of the deadliest worldwide in more than a decade. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

More than 20,000 deaths have been reported in the aftermath of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, topping the death toll of more than 18,400 killed in Japan’s Fukushima disaster in 2011.

Rescue missions are still underway in the region, but aftershocks and freezing temperatures have hindered rescuers and diminished the chances of finding more survivors. This staggering death toll has made it the deadliest earthquake in more than a decade, and the toll continues to rise each day.

An earthquake struck the Fukushima region in 2011, which then triggered a tsunami that together with the initial quake killed more than 18,400 people in the region. The tsunami’s massive waves damaged nuclear reactors, which resulted in a severe nuclear meltdowns, hydrogen explosions and nuclear contamination.

United Nations aid arrived to the Turkey and Syria regions on Thursday for the first time since the earthquake struck. The U.N. will be sending aid to northern Syria through Turkey and Damascus, the capital of Syria, said Geir Pedersen, the U.N. special envoy to Syria.

The World Health Organization warned of “long-term” impacts on health care after the earthquake, which can create a “crisis-on-crisis” situation.

Most of the deaths have occurred in Turkey, with officials reporting that more than 16,500 people have been reported dead. But, Syria is also facing a high death count, with more than 3,500 reported dead.

Turkey regularly experiences earthquakes, with some of them in the past also devastating parts of the region. In 1999, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake killed more than 18,000 people.

The United States Geological Survey said Turkey — along with China and Iran — is one of the countries that sees these most devastation from earthquakes.

Tags earthquake Syria earthquake Turkey turkey earthquake 2023

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  2. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  3. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  4. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  5. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  6. Democrats launch effort to expel Santos from Congress
  7. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  8. Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Overhyped’ DeSantis will ‘implode’ following ...
  9. Hunter Biden attorney rejects House Oversight request for records
  10. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  11. Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
  12. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  13. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  14. Watch live: House panel holds hearing on oversight, ‘weaponization’ of ...
  15. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  16. Sinema: State of the Union ‘has devolved into a junior high softball game’
  17. House Republicans unveil proposed cuts amid debt limit fight
  18. Romney defends Biden’s handling of Chinese balloon
Load more

Video

See all Video