Brazil’s Lula to meet with Bernie Sanders during DC visit

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during his visit to Washington, D.C., on Friday, according to an itinerary of his brief trip to the U.S.

Sanders was a vocal advocate for Lula’s freedom after he was jailed over corruption charges in April 2018.

“As President, Lula has done more than anyone to lower poverty in Brazil and to stand up for workers,” Sanders said in a tweet when Lula was released in November 2019, after the Brazilian Supreme Court ruled that he could not be imprisoned while appeals were still pending.

“I am delighted that he has been released from jail, something that never should have happened in the first place,” Sanders added.

Sanders, who was a Democratic presidential candidate at the time, called Lula after his release. During the conversation the Brazilian president reportedly told Sanders he was rooting for him to win the 2020 election.

Lula previously served as president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010. He was favored to win the 2018 presidential election but was blocked from running by his conviction, according to The Associated Press. Former President Jair Bolsonaro would go on to win the 2018 election.

The Brazilian Supreme Court confirmed a lower court ruling overturning Lula’s conviction in April 2021, which Sanders touted as an “important victory for democracy and justice in Brazil.” Lula secured his second presidency after defeating Bolsonaro in a tight run-off election in October.

Lula is traveling to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with President Biden, who extended an invitation as a sign of support after Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Jan. 8.

Biden spoke with Lula the day after the riot, condemning it as an “attack on democratic institutions and on the peaceful transfer of power” and offering the invitation for a visit. The two leaders are expected to discuss the U.S.’s support for Brazil’s democracy and efforts to promote democratic values worldwide, among other issues.

Sanders did not respond to a request for comment about his visit with Lula on Friday.