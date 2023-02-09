trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Brazil’s Lula to meet with Bernie Sanders during DC visit

by Julia Shapero - 02/09/23 4:16 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/09/23 4:16 PM ET
Associated Press; Greg Nash

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during his visit to Washington, D.C., on Friday, according to an itinerary of his brief trip to the U.S.

Sanders was a vocal advocate for Lula’s freedom after he was jailed over corruption charges in April 2018.

“As President, Lula has done more than anyone to lower poverty in Brazil and to stand up for workers,” Sanders said in a tweet when Lula was released in November 2019, after the Brazilian Supreme Court ruled that he could not be imprisoned while appeals were still pending.

“I am delighted that he has been released from jail, something that never should have happened in the first place,” Sanders added.

Sanders, who was a Democratic presidential candidate at the time, called Lula after his release. During the conversation the Brazilian president reportedly told Sanders he was rooting for him to win the 2020 election.

Lula previously served as president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010. He was favored to win the 2018 presidential election but was blocked from running by his conviction, according to The Associated Press. Former President Jair Bolsonaro would go on to win the 2018 election.

The Brazilian Supreme Court confirmed a lower court ruling overturning Lula’s conviction in April 2021, which Sanders touted as an “important victory for democracy and justice in Brazil.” Lula secured his second presidency after defeating Bolsonaro in a tight run-off election in October.

Lula is traveling to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with President Biden, who extended an invitation as a sign of support after Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Jan. 8.

Biden spoke with Lula the day after the riot, condemning it as an “attack on democratic institutions and on the peaceful transfer of power” and offering the invitation for a visit. The two leaders are expected to discuss the U.S.’s support for Brazil’s democracy and efforts to promote democratic values worldwide, among other issues.

Sanders did not respond to a request for comment about his visit with Lula on Friday.

Tags Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders BRazil Brazil riots Jair Bolsonaro Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva President Biden

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  2. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  3. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  4. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  5. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  6. Democrats launch effort to expel Santos from Congress
  7. Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Overhyped’ DeSantis will ‘implode’ following ...
  8. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  9. Hunter Biden attorney rejects House Oversight request for records
  10. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  11. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  12. Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
  13. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  14. Watch live: House panel holds hearing on oversight, ‘weaponization’ of ...
  15. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  16. White House spars with GOP senator on Social Security
  17. House Republicans unveil proposed cuts amid debt limit fight
  18. Senators call out Buttigieg at Southwest hearing
Load more

Video

See all Video