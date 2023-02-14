Ukrainian defense chief reshuffles ministry after reports of his removal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has reshuffled his office following discussions of him being removed from his post over allegations of corruption in his department.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Reznikov has appointed three new deputies: an information technology specialist named Vitaliy Deynega, a lieutenant general who led Kyiv’s defenses during the first wave of Russia’s invasion named Oleksandr Pavlyuk and a former ambassador named Andriy Shevchenko.

“We need a fresh eye, broad views and the ability to integrate capabilities of the state, business and civil society,” Reznikov said of his three new appointments, according to Bloomberg.

The appointments come after reports earlier this month that Reznikov was being removed from office and replaced with the leader of Kyiv’s military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov, amid a crackdown on corruption from the Ukrainian government.

However, that shake up has apparently been halted ahead of an expected Russian offensive.

Allies of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told France 24 last week that the plan to reassign Reznikov to a different post was delayed because not enough lawmakers supported the move.

One said the government was reviewing the “risks” of the move, while another said they did not support the appointment of Budanov as Reznikov’s replacement.

The ministry faced controversy over a series of corruption scandals, including an allegation that it overpaid for food for Ukrainian soldiers.

Bloomberg reported that Deynega, one of the new deputies, has raised money to support the Ukrainian military with equipment like flashlights and drones. Zelensky would need to sign an order to allow Pavlyuk, who has been a military officer, to serve in the ministry.

Reznikov has led Ukraine’s defenses since 2021, before Russia’s full-scale invasion started almost a year ago.