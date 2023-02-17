trending:

Dozens of countries call for US to reinstate law that ties tariffs to national income levels

by Rafael Bernal - 02/17/23 1:31 PM ET
Representatives for 26 countries met at the Argentine Embassy in Washington on Thursday to call on Congress to reinstate a law that adjusts U.S. tariffs based on national income levels.

The diplomats called for passage of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), a U.S. law that’s been on the books since the 1970s but lapsed in 2021.

Under the GSP, countries below certain income thresholds can export goods to the United States under preferential tariffs a step lower than the “most favored nation” status set by the World Trade Organization.

“Most favored” is the baseline status for most members of the World Trade Organization, which essentially dictates that countries must treat their trading partners equally, with some exceptions such as membership in a free trade zone.

The GSP is another such exception, designed to promote development in lower-income countries. 

In the case of Argentina, the country that hosted the GSP event Thursday, the lapse in the program has affected about $300 million of exports, making products like wine, leather and strawberries more expensive for U.S. consumers.

While GSP has historically had bipartisan support, its renewal was snagged in the previous Democrat-controlled House over discussions over whether GSP should be tied to Trade Adjustment Assistance, a program to protect U.S. jobs impacted by cheap imports.

Meanwhile, more than $1 billion in tariffs have been collected on imports that would have been exempt under GSP, according to analysis by customs broker M.E. Dey & Co

Those collected tariffs would become reimbursable if Congress renews GSP.

