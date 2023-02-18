Ghanaian soccer player found dead in rubble from Turkey earthquake

A Ghanaian soccer player who played in the Premier League for Chelsea and Newcastle was found dead in the rubble of a 12-story building that was taken down by the massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this month.

Christian Atsu’s body was found on Saturday as workers rummaged through the ruins of the building in the city of Antakya in southern Turkey, according to his manager. Atsu was 31 years old.

His manager, Murat Uzunmehmet, told the private Turkish news agency DHA that Atsu was found dead, and his belongings were still being removed.

Atsu scored the game-winning goal for his team, Hatayspor, just hours before the earthquake hit early in the morning of Feb. 6. Atsu joined the team in September.

He played in more than 60 games for Ghana, including at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 and the African Cup of Nations in 2015. He won player of the tournament at the African Cup.

He played in exhibition games for Chelsea after being signed in 2013 and spent four years playing for Newcastle starting in 2017.

Officials are still finding people in the rubble of buildings almost two weeks after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and significant aftershocks shook southern Turkey and northern Syria. The death toll across both countries has been confirmed to surpass 43,000

The earthquake has become the deadliest in Turkey’s century-long modern history.

Reports immediately following the earthquake initially indicated that Atsu had survived the disaster and was being taken to a hospital. But Hatayspor later said Atsu had not been found and was still missing.

The team also said its sporting director, Taner Savut, was missing. Savut has not been found yet.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted that he extends his condolences to Atsu’s widow, children and family.

“Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace. He’ll be sorely missed,” he said.

Atsu was the largest donor to an organization that helps people convicted of petty crimes find jobs and rehabilitate their lives after being released from jail, and he also was helping to fund a new breast cancer screening center and build an orphanage in Ghana, his friend told The Associated Press.

