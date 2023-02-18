trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Top China diplomat mocks US response to China balloon as ‘hysterical’

by Jared Gans - 02/18/23 4:27 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/18/23 4:27 PM ET
China’s Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) is taking place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2023 at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A top Chinese diplomat mocked the response from President Biden and the United States to the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean earlier this month, saying on Saturday that it was “hysterical.” 

Wang Yi, the director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Committee, reiterated at the annual Munich Security Conference that the balloon was an unmanned civilian airship that had limited self-steering capability that veered off course because of wind. 

He said China asked the U.S. to handle the balloon “calmly and professionally,” but the U.S. “disregards these facts.” The Biden administration has rejected Chinese assertions that the balloon was intended to conduct meteorological research, instead concluding that the balloon was designed for surveillance. 

“This is, I would say, absurd and hysterical,” Wang said. 

He claimed that the U.S. abused its use of force and violated international customary practice. 

Wang argued that many balloons fly throughout the world, asking the U.S. officials: “Do you want to down every one of them?” 

Shooting down the balloon shows U.S. weakness instead of strength, he said, adding that the U.S. should be more sincere in its approach to China and reverse the negative effect that the incident has had on the relationship between the two countries.

The incident has raised tensions between the two sides in recent weeks, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s Chinese counterpart refusing a phone call from him as the balloon was traveling across the U.S. 

Wang’s comments came ahead of the first face-to-face meeting between the two nations since the incident occurred.

Blinken was scheduled to visit Beijing earlier this month, but chose to postpone the trip in light of the balloon.

Tags Biden Lloyd Austin Munich Security Conference U.S.-China relations Wang Yi Wang Yi

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  3. Blinken claims China ‘strongly considering’ providing Russia with ‘lethal ...
  4. Why Buttigieg is drawing so much GOP scorn
  5. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  6. Mystery still swirls around three objects US shot out of the sky
  7. Former judge questions Pence’s decision to fight DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
  8. Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care after series of hospital stays
  9. 9 kids, teens injured in shooting at Georgia gas station
  10. Marianne Williamson to make ‘important announcement’ on March 4
  11. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  12. Trump to visit East Palestine in wake of train derailment
  13. Republicans on Haley’s 2024 bid: Don’t rule her out
  14. Labor Department finds more than 100 children worked hazardous jobs for ...
  15. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  16. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  17. Supreme Court to wade into quagmire of internet regulation
  18. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video