trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

North Korea: ICBM test meant to bolster ‘fatal’ nuclear attack capacity

by Stephen Neukam - 02/19/23 7:32 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/19/23 7:32 AM ET
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test launch of a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile at Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea said its latest missile test was meant to bolster Pyongyang’s “fatal” nuclear attack capabilities, after U.S. officials denounced the tests and announced joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan.

The “sudden” missile test last week, as reported by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, was also meant to showcase the country’s “powerful physical nuclear deterrent.”

It was the first intercontinental ballistic missile test by North Korea since the beginning of the year. The U.S. responded on Sunday by flying bombers in a joint exercise with South Korea.

U.S. officials blasted North Korea over its launch, which saw the missile land in the Sea of Japan, arguing the test “needlessly raises tensions.”

“This launch needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said. “It only demonstrates that the DPRK continues to prioritize its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people.”

According to the KCNA, the missile flew at a steep angle and traveled about 650 miles, meaning it could theoretically reach the mainland U.S. if fired at a more standard angle. But debate still rages over whether the country has functional nuclear-tipped missile capabilities.

The response from the U.S. and its Asian allies included South Korean and American fighter jets escorting American B-1B bombers, which alarm North Korea because of their ability to carry a large load of conventional weapons.

North Korea launched over 70 ballistic missiles last year.

Tags North Korea Nuclear missiles

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  2. Why Buttigieg is drawing so much GOP scorn
  3. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  4. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  5. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  6. Five key questions about the dwindling Social Security trust fund
  7. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  8. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  9. How the Biden administration has quietly helped to ‘score’ conservative ...
  10. Pete Buttigieg fails the Woody Allen test
  11. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  12. Blinken claims China ‘strongly considering’ providing Russia with ‘lethal ...
  13. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  14. Harris travels home from Munich on support plane after Air Force Two breaks down
  15. Trump slams DeSantis but says no to ‘Meatball Ron’ nickname
  16. Former judge questions Pence’s decision to fight DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
  17. North Korea: ICBM test meant to bolster ‘fatal’ nuclear attack capacity
  18. Biden to mark one year of Russia-Ukraine war in Poland
Load more

Video

See all Video