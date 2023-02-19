trending:

White House pledges $100M in earthquake aid to Turkey, Syria

by Stephen Neukam - 02/19/23 11:38 AM ET
A man carries buckets as he walks among destroyed buildings after the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The number of people killed in the Feb. 6 earthquakes that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria continues to rise. As chances of finding more survivors dwindled, some foreign search teams that rushed in to help have started leaving. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The U.S. is pledging an additional $100 million to support Turkey and Syria as the countries deal with the aftermath of an earthquake that has claimed the lives of more than 44,000 people. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is touring the damage in southern Turkey and northern Syria from the earthquake earlier this month, announced the additional aid on Sunday.

“This humanitarian assistance will target vulnerable earthquake-affected populations in Türkiye and Syria and be available to support international and nongovernmental organizations providing assistance,” Blinken said in a statement. “This announcement will benefit the procurement and distribution of core relief and lifesaving items such as blankets, mattresses, food packs, warm clothing, tents, and shelter materials.”

The U.S. had already committed $85 million in aid to the countries, bringing the total U.S. investment to $185 million. The U.S. has also contributed a search and rescue team and medical supplies.

Blinken, whose trip to survey the damage marks his first journey to Turkey since he took office, spoke at Incirlik Air Base, a joint U.S.-Turkish facility that has been a critical center for aid distribution. 

Blinken is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday in Ankara, the nation’s capital.

