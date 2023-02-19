trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Pressure on Biden to supply F-16s mounts ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

by Julia Mueller - 02/19/23 6:11 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/19/23 6:11 PM ET
Polish F-16s
Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense via AP
In this photo provided by Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets participating in NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission operate in Lithuanian airspace, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The NATO defence alliance on Monday said it was dispatching additional fighter jets and ships to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia.

The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from U.S. lawmakers and Ukrainian officials to equip Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets as Russia’s war approaches its one-year anniversary later this week.

Just after the administration last month announced it would send 31 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, Kyiv renewed its calls for the modern fighter aircraft. President Biden at the time said “no” to sending F-16s.

Now, calls at home are mounting for the U.S. to ramp up support as Russia begins a renewed offensive in Ukraine.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Sunday said he’s hopeful the U.S. will send the jets.

“The fact is, the longer they wait, the longer this conflict will prevail,” McCaul said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” speaking from the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany. 

“We need to throw everything we can into this fight so that they can win… And I think the momentum is building for this to happen,” he said.

Reuters reports that Ukrainian officials have been lobbying U.S. lawmakers at the security conference to press the Biden administration for the aircraft. 

And last week, a bipartisan group of five House lawmakers argued that providing the jets could tip the scales of the conflict, Politico reported.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday pushed to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and answer Kyiv’s calls for the aircraft after Vice President Harris announced the U.S. has formally determined Russia has committed crimes against humanity during the war.

He said there was “virtually unanimous belief” among the 30 senators in Munich that “we should be training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 today so they can get the jets as soon as possible.”

The surge of pressure to send the fighter planes also comes amid concerns that China could move to provide weapons to Moscow.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview aired Sunday on NBC News that the U.S. is “very concerned” that China is considering providing “lethal support” to Russia that could include both ammunition and weapons.  

Blinken made the comments after meeting in Munich with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

“We are very concerned that China is considering providing lethal support to Russia in its aggression against Ukraine. And I made clear that that would have serious consequences in our relationship as well, something that President Biden has shared directly with President Xi on several occasions,” Blinken said. 

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Sunday also warned of “consequences” if China ups its aid to Moscow. 

Asked whether the U.S. has ruled out sending F-16s to Russia, Greenfield said, “We’re still having discussions on the ground with the Ukrainians. And, again, we have to ensure — and I think Secretary Blinken said this as well — that they have the training necessary and the capacity to use weapon systems that we provide to them.” 

Tags Antony Blinken Antony Blinken battle tanks Biden Biden administration F-16 fighter jets Linda Thomas-Greenfield Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham Michael McCaul Michael McCaul russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pritzker embraces role as DeSantis foil on Illinois schools
  2. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  3. Florida substitute teacher fired over video DeSantis called ‘fake narrative’
  4. Battle lines form in Democrats’ race for Feinstein seat
  5. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  6. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  7. Wall Street Journal: Special counsel should drop Pence subpoena
  8. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  9. Hogan: Conservative leaders would privately agree election wasn’t stolen, but ...
  10. 1 dead, 10 injured in Memphis shootings
  11. Pete Buttigieg fails the Woody Allen test
  12. Five key questions about the dwindling Social Security trust fund
  13. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  14. Michigan GOP elects controversial election denier to lead state party
  15. Graham has ‘no concerns’ about testimony after Georgia grand jury raised ...
  16. Graham on potential Chinese ‘lethal assistance’ to Russia: ‘If you jump ...
  17. Section 230, student debt top divisive Supreme Court agenda
  18. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
Load more

Video

See all Video