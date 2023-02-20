trending:

International

Blinken: US will help Turkey ‘for as long as it takes’

by Stephen Neukam - 02/20/23 10:44 AM ET
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged prolonged U.S. support to Turkey as it recovers from an earthquake earlier this month that has left more than 46,000 dead, committing to helping the country “for as long as it takes.”

“The United States is here to support you in your time of need, and we will be by your side for as long as it takes to recover and to rebuild,” Blinken said at a press conference Monday in Turkey.

The U.S. has allocated at least $185 million to Turkey and Syria, helping in recovery, medical interventions and humanitarian efforts. The visit by Blinken and the resources being committed by the U.S. come as the relationship between the two countries has been strained in recent years.

Turkey, a NATO ally, has faced scrutiny for its purchase of Russian missile defense systems in 2019 and for holding up the admission process for Finland and Sweden into NATO. Turkey has taken exception to U.S. support of Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, who are considered terrorists by the Turkish state.

But in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria, the U.S. has been quick to lend support. Blinken’s trip to Turkey over the weekend was his first as secretary of state.

“It’s hard to put into words: countless buildings, communities, streets, damaged or fully destroyed,” Blinken said after touring the area.

On top of the government support, Blinken said private donations in the U.S. to relief efforts in Turkey and Syria had neared $80 million.

“The American people … have seen the heartbreaking images and they have been standing up, too,” Blinken said. “When I visited the Turkish embassy in Washington, I almost couldn’t get in the front door because boxes were piled high throughout the driveway to the embassy.”

Tags Antony Blinken Syria Turkey Turkey-Syria earthquake

