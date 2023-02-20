Another earthquake hits southern Turkey

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Hatay province in Turkey on Monday as the country continues to recover from a devastating bout of quakes two weeks ago that killed tens of thousands in the nation and neighboring Syria.

Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, recorded two 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude shakes in the Hatay area around the Turkey-Syria border and reported that response teams are on the alert amid subsequent aftershocks.

AFAD is warning citizens to stay away from the coastline as a precaution against potentially rising sea levels in the wake of the quake. The Hatay province touches the Levantine Sea.

It’s not yet clear whether the new earthquakes have caused extensive damage. Reuters reported some already damaged buildings may have been further hit.

The major 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month devastated the region, downing buildings and trapping people under the rubble. The death toll has continued to climb as rescue teams search for survivors, nearing 45,000 people killed in Turkey and Syria.

The White House Sunday announced an additional $100 million to support Turkey and Syria as the countries work to recover.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the battered region over the weekend to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara and tour the damage. Blinken pledged that the U.S. will help its NATO ally for “as long as it takes.”