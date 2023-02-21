8 dead in latest earthquake in Turkey, Syria

Eight people are dead and more than 250 more injured after another earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, just two weeks after a massive tremblor killed more than 45,000 people in the region.

Six people died and another 294 were injured in Turkey, after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the town of Antakya in southern Turkey on Monday night, according to the country’s disaster management agency, AFAD.

Two more died in government-held portions of Syria, and about 190 were injured in the rebel-held northwest region of the country, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. pledged another $100 million in aid to Turkey and Syria on Sunday, on top of its previous commitment of $85 million, to help with recovery from the massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook the region on Feb. 6.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed to support Turkey “for as long as it takes” to recover, following a visit to the disaster zone on Monday.

“The United States is here to support you in your time of need, and we will be by your side for as long as it takes to recover and to rebuild,” Blinken said at a press conference.