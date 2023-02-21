trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

8 dead in latest earthquake in Turkey, Syria

by Julia Shapero - 02/21/23 9:19 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/21/23 9:19 AM ET
Rescue teams search for people as cranes remove debris from destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Eight people are dead and more than 250 more injured after another earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, just two weeks after a massive tremblor killed more than 45,000 people in the region.

Six people died and another 294 were injured in Turkey, after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the town of Antakya in southern Turkey on Monday night, according to the country’s disaster management agency, AFAD.

Two more died in government-held portions of Syria, and about 190 were injured in the rebel-held northwest region of the country, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. pledged another $100 million in aid to Turkey and Syria on Sunday, on top of its previous commitment of $85 million, to help with recovery from the massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook the region on Feb. 6. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed to support Turkey “for as long as it takes” to recover, following a visit to the disaster zone on Monday.

“The United States is here to support you in your time of need, and we will be by your side for as long as it takes to recover and to rebuild,” Blinken said at a press conference. 

Tags Antony Blinken Syria Turkey Turkey-Syria earthquake

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  2. Democrats pounce on GOP ‘woke-waste’ attacks
  3. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  4. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’
  5. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  6. Trump rages against New York Post after DeSantis profile
  7. Cheney fires back at Greene’s call for ‘national divorce’
  8. Five things to know ahead of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election
  9. GOP governor says Greene’s call for ‘a national divorce’ is ‘evil’
  10. Five things to know about the Supreme Court case that could change the ...
  11. DeSantis hits back at 2024 Republicans who criticized him
  12. McCarthy gives Fox News’s Tucker Carlson access to Jan. 6 Capitol ...
  13. The average American tenant is rent-burdened. Here’s what that means for ...
  14. Can Republicans even play this game?
  15. 3 things we know about Netflix’s efforts to crack down on password sharing
  16. East Palestine mayor: Biden Ukraine visit ‘biggest slap in the face’
  17. Petty politics cannot dictate whether to charge Trump with a crime
  18. Five takeaways from President Biden’s trip to Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video