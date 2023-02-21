trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia summons US ambassador to Moscow to protest ‘expanding’ involvement in Ukraine

by Julia Mueller - 02/21/23 12:20 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/21/23 12:20 PM ET
U.S. Embassy in Moscow
AP/Pavel Golovkin
In this file photo taken on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, A security staff patrols the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Russia has summoned United States Ambassador Lynne Tracy to Moscow to protest what it sees as “expanding” American involvement in the war with Ukraine. 

Russia’s Foreign Ministry says it expressed its displeasure to the ambassador at the Biden administration’s “current aggressive course” to provide weapons to Ukraine and argued that the contributions “clearly prove the inconsistency and falsity” of U.S. claims that it’s not a party to the conflict. 

The ambassador was reportedly urged that Washington should withdraw U.S. and NATO alliance equipment given to Kyiv.

This message of protest comes a day after President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, his first since the war began and just ahead of the fighting’s one-year anniversary at the end of this week. 

Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced half a billion dollars of additional aid to Ukraine, including military equipment. 

More details on the latest aid package are set to be released in coming days. The U.S. recently moved to equip Ukraine with battle tanks and now faces calls to send a supply of F-16 fighter jets

The Kremlin saw the battle tanks as “direct involvement” in the war, but Biden said that the move is “not an offensive threat” to Russia and stressed the U.S. desire for peace.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Sunday the U.S. will support Ukraine in its war against Russia for “as long as it takes.”

Tags Biden fighter jets Joe Biden Kyiv Lynne Tracey Moscow North Atlantic Treaty Organization Russia Russian Foreign Ministry tanks Volodymyr Zelensky

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  2. Democrats pounce on GOP ‘woke-waste’ attacks
  3. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  4. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  5. Democratic Rep. Cicilline to leave Congress in June
  6. Five things to know ahead of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election
  7. Cheney fires back at Greene’s call for ‘national divorce’
  8. East Palestine mayor: Biden Ukraine visit ‘biggest slap in the face’
  9. Residents in 22 states preparing for potentially record-breaking winter storm
  10. Five things to know about the Supreme Court case that could change the ...
  11. Trump rages against New York Post after DeSantis profile
  12. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban, company says
  13. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’
  14. GOP governor says Greene’s call for ‘a national divorce’ is ‘evil’
  15. Biden’s visit to Kyiv may help both Ukraine and Taiwan
  16. The average American tenant is rent-burdened. Here’s what that means for ...
  17. Supreme Court declines to hear defeated Maryland gubernatorial candidate’s ...
  18. NATO ‘increasingly concerned’ China may arm Russia against Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video