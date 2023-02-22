Americans divided on who will win Ukraine war: poll

Americans are nearly evenly split on whether Russia or Ukraine will eventually win the conflict between them as the war reaches its first anniversary, according to a new survey.

The Economist-YouGov poll found 26 percent of respondents think Russia, which invaded its neighbor without provocation last Feb. 24, will emerge victorious, while 27 percent think Ukraine will fend off its aggressor and secure an eventual win.

The researchers note that the new figures are a change from the past few months, when Ukraine was more significantly favored to win. In September of last year, 32 percent of Americans polled expected Kyiv to win, compared to 22 percent who thought the same of Moscow.

More than a third, or 34 percent, aren’t sure which nation will prevail, and 13 percent think both are equally likely to succeed.

When it comes to who is currently winning the conflict, a plurality of Americans, or 32 percent, think neither Russia nor Ukraine is currently ahead.

Twenty-four percent think Ukraine is winning, and 22 percent think Russia is up. Another 22 percent aren’t sure.

Americans still overwhelmingly favor Ukraine, with 69 percent sympathizing with Kyiv and just 6 percent sympathizing with Moscow. More than half, or 56 percent, see Russia as an enemy.

As the war’s first anniversary on Friday approaches, nearly a third of Americans, or 27 percent, think the war will end “more than a year from now,” a pessimistic change from just 10 percent who saw it lasting more than a year back in March.

Now 7 percent say they think the war will never end, and 35 percent aren’t sure.

President Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv this week before heading to Poland, stressing in remarks in both countries his administration’s continued support for Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said earlier this week that the U.S. will back Kyiv for “as long as it takes.”

The Economist-YouGov poll, conducted Feb. 20-21, surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.