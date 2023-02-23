trending:

International

These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

by Jared Gans - 02/23/23 5:45 PM ET
The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the region, passed with 141 countries voting in favor, six countries joining Russia in voting against it and 32 countries abstaining. 

The six countries to vote against the resolution were Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Eritrea, Mali and Nicaragua. 

That number is an increase from the four that voted along with Russia against an October resolution denouncing Russia’s annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine. Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua voted against that resolution, while Mali and Eritrea were among the abstainers.

On a resolution last March calling on Russia to “immediately, completely and unconditionally” withdraw from Ukraine, Nicaragua and Mali abstained from the vote, while Eritrea joined the other dissenters in opposing it.

The resolutions do not have force in international law but represent a global rebuke of Russia’s invasion. Binding enforcement actions are up to the U.N. Security Council, where Russia has unilateral veto power as a permanent member of the council. 

The 32 countries that abstained from the resolution on Thursday included China, India, Pakistan and South Africa. 

The war will reach its first anniversary on Friday. Russia is expected to ramp up its spring offensive in the weeks ahead, while Ukraine is also planning renewed counteroffensives.

However, the course of the second year will depend largely on forces outside of either country.

Tags Belarus Eritrea mali Nicaragua North Korea russia Russia-Ukraine war Syria UN resolution United Nations General Assembly

