China calls for cease-fire between Russia, Ukraine as war anniversary approaches

China has called for a cease-fire in the war between Russia and Ukraine ahead of the one-year anniversary of the initial full-scale Russian invasion.

A post on the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry outlines a 12-point plan for finding a resolution in the conflict, including the end of hostilities.

“All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control,” the post reads.

“All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible, so as to gradually deescalate the situation and ultimately reach a comprehensive ceasefire,” it continued.

The plan comes amid reports that China has sent nonlethal aid to Russia and is considering also sending lethal aid to support Russian forces. The Pentagon has warned China against sending any lethal aid to Russia, saying that it would face consequences.

China has officially declared neutrality in the conflict, and Beijing slammed the United States for its accusation, saying the U.S. has been the one “pouring” weapons into the region.

Other parts of the plan include resuming peace talks, protecting civilians and prisoners of war, as well as abandoning a “Cold War mentality” of regions working to strengthen or expand military blocs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also released a 10-point peace plan last year to end hostilities in the conflict, including the total withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian territories, including Crimea. He has been emphatic that Ukraine regain control of all of its territory that Russia has occupied.

China also called for resolving the humanitarian crisis that has seen thousands of Ukrainians flee from their homes as Russian forces have advanced and stopping unilateral sanctions that individual countries have issued without authorization from the United Nations Security Council.

The United States and other Western allies have placed numerous sanctions on Russia throughout the conflict. The UN Security Council could officially condemn Russia’s invasion, but Russia has veto power over any resolution from the council because of its position as a permanent member.

The Associated Press reported whether China’s plan could make any progress is uncertain as Beijing has increased its ties to Russia and might not be seen as a neutral arbiter.

But Zelensky said at a news conference before the plan was released that China calling for peace is a first step and “not bad,” AP reported.

Bloomberg reported that Wang Yi, the director of China’s Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, has said that the relationship between China and Russia “can stand the test of international risks.”