trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Poland sends first batch of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by Julia Shapero - 02/24/23 10:27 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/24/23 10:27 AM ET
FILE – A Leopard 1 tank drives in Storkau, Germany, on May 19, 2000. Ukraine may be able to add old Leopard 1 battle tanks from German defense industry stocks to deliveries of modern tanks that Germany and other governments pledged last week. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed Friday that “export authorization has been granted”. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz, File)

Poland has delivered its first batch of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced during a visit to Kyiv on Friday.

“I came here not only with a word of support. Poland, as the first European country, symbolically hands over to you, [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky], the first four Polish Leopard tanks,” Morawiecki said, per his official Twitter account. “We will deliver more and urge our EU and NATO partners to do the same.”

Warsaw, which has pledged to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 tanks, was a key figure in the pressure campaign on Berlin last month to allow for the transfer of the German-made tanks to Ukraine. 

Germany ultimately agreed to approve other countries’ requests to send the Leopard tanks to Ukraine in late January and pledged to also send 14 of its own tanks. The U.S. soon followed Berlin’s lead, announcing that it would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Morawiecki’s visit to Kyiv and the delivery of the first four Leopard tanks come at a symbolic moment, as the Russia-Ukraine war marks its one-year anniversary.

“According to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s plans, 24 February 2022 was supposed to be the end of [Ukraine],” Morawiecki said, per his Twitter. “But Ukraine was born again.”

“Today Kyiv is the capital of freedom,” he added. “It is the easternmost fortress of free Europe. After 365 days, everyone can see that Ukraine is also the heart of European values.”

Tags Abrams tanks Germany Germany tanks Leopard 2 tanks Mateusz Morawiecki Mateusz Morawiecki Poland russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment
  2. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  3. Putin’s wartime bluster obscures Russia’s precarious future
  4. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  5. Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce bill to audit US aid to Ukraine
  6. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  7. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  8. These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war
  9. How the US could respond if China gives lethal aid to Russia
  10. Four systemic safety issues the East Palestine crash report may point to
  11. Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers
  12. Buttigieg calls on Trump to back reversing deregulation in wake of train ...
  13. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  14. Federal judges question Perry’s claim that Constitution protects his ...
  15. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  16. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  17. Walmart to close two more ‘underperforming’ stores, company confirms
  18. Brad Paisley releases song featuring Zelensky on Ukraine war’s anniversary
Load more

Video

See all Video