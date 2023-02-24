Ukraine lawmaker urges US to use money seized from Russian oligarchs for additional aid

A Ukrainian lawmaker urged the United States on Friday to use the money it has seized from Russian oligarchs to support Ukraine with additional aid.

Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto in an interview that she and others have been pushing for a plan to use money from Russian oligarchs and central banks to support Ukraine’s defenses. She said this amount would total more than $500 billion.

Rudik noted that Congress already approved legislation at the end of last year to use this money for Ukrainian defense, reconstruction and reparation.

“So we are waiting for it to be sent, but we need to go further and actually execute on this legislation, because I believe it will be the fair and logical thing to do,” she said.

Rudik said doing this will send the right message to other authoritarian rulers that they were face significant financial punishment if they take similar actions to Putin.

Her remarks come as federal prosecutors are looking to seize six properties located in Florida and New York owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York alleged in a complaint on Friday that the properties were involved in sanctions evasion and money laundering.

Some Republicans have voiced opposition to providing further financial support to Ukraine, saying that U.S. money should be used for domestic concerns. But Rudik said taking the money from the Russian sources will help the public avoid having to pay the costs of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Taxpayers of the countries that support us should not be paying for Putin’s crimes, should not be,” she said. “Putin should be paying for his own deeds.”