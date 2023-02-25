trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Zelensky shows some openness to China’s cease-fire proposal: ‘The question is what follows the words’

by Jared Gans - 02/25/23 10:40 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/25/23 10:40 AM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Greg Nash
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled he is somewhat open to working with China on its cease-fire plan for the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“I believe that the fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad, but the question is what follows the words,” Zelensky said at a press conference on Friday, The Associated Press reported

China released a 12-point plan for trying to find a resolution in the conflict as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine arrived. The plan includes points calling for respecting all countries’ sovereignty, ending hostilities, resuming peace talks and resolving the humanitarian crisis that has been created by the war. 

Zelensky said China’s plan seems to call for protecting the territorial integrity of Ukraine, noting that while it does not mention the country specifically, Ukraine’s territory is the one that has been breached. He said China’s call for nuclear security is in line with Ukrainian and international interests. 

He said he disagrees with some proposals, but Ukraine should look to work with a plan that respects international law and territorial integrity. He also reportedly said he wants to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Volodymyr Fesenko, the leader of the independent think tank Penta Center in Kyiv, told the AP that he believes Zelensky will try to work with China to prevent Beijing from increasing its ties to Russia. 

U.S. officials have warned that China has sent nonlethal aid to support Russia despite officially being neutral in the conflict and is considering sending lethal aid as well. The Pentagon has warned that China will face consequences if it sends weapons or munitions to Russia. 

“As long as China comes up with peacemaker initiatives, it will be forced to maintain neutrality and to abstain from supplying weapons and direct military assistance to Russia,” Fesenko said.

Tags China ceasefire plan China-Russia relations lethal aid Russia-Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  2. Tester hands Democrats 2024 boost with tough road ahead
  3. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  4. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  5. News outlets demand access to Jan. 6 footage McCarthy gave to Tucker Carlson
  6. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  7. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  8. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  9. Santos falsely told judge in 2017 that he worked for Goldman Sachs: reports
  10. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  11. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  12. The Memo: Trump’s surprise — a slightly conventional campaign
  13. Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next
  14. Michigan, Texas officials complain they weren’t warned of contaminated ...
  15. Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers
  16. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  17. Republicans request documents from Biden’s Supreme Court commission
  18. North Korea flies cruise missiles in figure-eight patterns amid US, allies ...
Load more

Video

See all Video